Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
Related
Complete Box Score: NC State 107, FIU 74
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After a wild start to the year for ACC teams in college basketball, it appears no wins are a given. But NC State didn't leave anything in doubt on Tuesday night with an absolute throttling of FIU by a final of 107-74 to move to 3-0 on the young season.
Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball
After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone
On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
Pete Nance’s Big First Half Against Gardner-Webb Signals His UNC Arrival
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It was a tale of two halves for North Carolina forward Pete Nance. After two quiet games to start his stay with the Tar Heels, the 6-foot-11 graduate transfer scripted a near-perfect opening stanza in UNC's 72-66 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
The Postgame: UNC Does Just Enough
Sherrell McMillan joins host Tommy Ashley for The Postgame podcast to break down North Carolina’s 72-66 win over visiting Gardner-Webb. The Heels struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor but did enough to move to 3-0 on the young season. Caleb Love led the Tar Heel...
247Sports
Party like it's 1999? Watch the N.C. A&T Aggies end the season of the last HBCU to win a PWI Chip
The 1999 North Carolina A&T Aggies football team represented North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in the 1999 NCAA Division I-AA football season and eventually the playoffs. The team was led by head coach Bill Hayes and played as a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The Aggies...
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
Live updates: Kansas takes on Duke in the Champions Classic
Kansas is set to face Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, which will serve as KU's first big test this season. Overall, KU is 6-5 in the Champions Classic and the Jayhawks have won five of their last six appearances in the event. Duke leads the overall series with Kansas, 8-5, but the Jayhawks have won three of the last four meetings and are 2-1 versus the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks will be without MJ Rice and Zach Clemence, who did not make the trip according to a KU spokesperson. Rice is ill and Clemence is still healing after he took a blow to the nose in KU’s most recent game last Thursday.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: The Bench Provides a Much-Needed Spark
During the 2021-2022 season, the UNC Basketball program ran with a very small and limited bench. This season should be very different. We have seen two games of the 2022-2023 version of UNC Basketball and already, the future is starting to take shape. Last season, Coach Hubert Davis had limited options to go to when the starters needed a minute or got in foul trouble. This year, Coach Davis has a number of options to go to.
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
What Did We Learn from Miami QB Jacurri Brown’s First Start?
Evaluating the first start for Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown.
3 arrested in Alamance County facing multiple drug charges, including intent to sell fentanyl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were arrested earlier this month and face multiple drug charges, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ACSO conducted a routine traffic stop on Chapel Hill Road at Maple Avenue in Burlington. The driver was identified as David Allen Tromp, 36, of […]
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1