Kansas is set to face Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, which will serve as KU's first big test this season. Overall, KU is 6-5 in the Champions Classic and the Jayhawks have won five of their last six appearances in the event. Duke leads the overall series with Kansas, 8-5, but the Jayhawks have won three of the last four meetings and are 2-1 versus the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks will be without MJ Rice and Zach Clemence, who did not make the trip according to a KU spokesperson. Rice is ill and Clemence is still healing after he took a blow to the nose in KU’s most recent game last Thursday.

DURHAM, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO