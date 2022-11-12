ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

gojsutigers.com

SWAC Football Championship Game Tickets On Sale Tuesday

General admission tickets for the 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Presented by Pepsi will go on sale Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m. Jackson State, the defending SWAC Champions and the SWAC's Eastern Division Champions for the second straight consecutive year, will host the league's championship game Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at 3 p.m. JSU's opponent as Western Division Champion is still to be determined.
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Achievement Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is holding an Achievement Week with activities almost every day this week. U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL. Tuesday, Nov. 15th Health and Wellness Fair. 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. New Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1517 Katye St., Mobile,...
MOBILE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
SEMMES, AL
WTOK-TV

Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
GREENWOOD, MS

