aamusports.com
Final Day of SWAC Birmingham Fall Invitational Rained Out; Alabama A&M Finishes Sixth, Johnson Ties For 10th
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Heavy rains moving through the Greater Birmingham area have washed away the final 18 holes of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Birmingham Fall Invitational, leaving Day 1 results as the final record. Alabama A&M men's golf finished 6-of-7 with a round of 308 on Monday, November 14.
aamusports.com
Johnson Leads Alabama A&M Men's Golf on Day 1 of SWAC Birmingham Fall Invitational
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama A&M men's golf returned to action with a round of 308 on Day 1 of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Birmingham Fall Invitational on Monday, November 14. Graduate Jason Johnson (Toledo, Ohio) led the Bulldogs with a 74, two-over par to tie for 10-of-42 while junior...
aamusports.com
Smith and Hicks Combine For 43 Points as Alabama A&M Drops 87-76 Decision at Tennessee State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In a game of runs, Alabama A&M (0-2, 0-0 SWAC) would come up on the short end as Tennessee State (3-0, 0-0 OVC) delivered commanding stretches to nail down an 87-76 victory in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Monday, November 14. Junior forward...
aamusports.com
Smith Knocks Down Clutch Threes In 60-55 Alabama A&M Loss at Nicholls State
THIBODAUX, La. – Alabama A&M (0-2, 0-0 SWAC) delivered clutch shooting and rallied on multiple occasions but could not overcome a late 9-0 run in a 60-55 loss at Nicholls State (3-0, 0-0 Southland) in an NCAA Division I women's basketball game on Sunday, November 13. Junior guard Taylor...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Men's Basketball Heads To Nashville to Take on Tennessee State
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) men's basketball returns to action as they head an hour and a half up the road to take on Tennessee State (2-0, 0-0 OVC) in non-conference action on Monday, November 13. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. A&M enters the game...
WAPT
Planning... Preparing... Waiting. Jackson Metro star signs with MSU MBB after 5 years of moves
Play high school ball. Get recruited. Sign. It's three simple steps that are anything but simple. Jackson native and Mississippi State basketball commit Lerenzo "Trey" Fort knows this better than anyone. "I wanted to better myself in a different way," Trey said. Trey won a state championship with MRA in...
gojsutigers.com
SWAC Football Championship Game Tickets On Sale Tuesday
General admission tickets for the 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Presented by Pepsi will go on sale Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m. Jackson State, the defending SWAC Champions and the SWAC's Eastern Division Champions for the second straight consecutive year, will host the league's championship game Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at 3 p.m. JSU's opponent as Western Division Champion is still to be determined.
Mobile, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Mobile. The D'Iberville High School basketball team will have a game with UMS-Wright Preparatory School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. The Bayside Academy basketball team will have a game with Faith Academy on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Velma Jackson’s Luckett Plays With Added Purpose to Honor Uncle, Close Friend
Velma Jackson senior Demontavious Luckett is having a different kind of season. He says he is having more accomplishments and playing stronger on the field. He is also playing with an added sense of purpose in 2022 as he honors his uncle and close friend by wearing a large, shiny necklace with their pictures on […]
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s latest list of “failing” schools names eight in Mobile County, but officials highlighted improvement by two schools that were on previous assessments. This is the first failing schools list in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile County list includes...
WALA-TV FOX10
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Achievement Week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is holding an Achievement Week with activities almost every day this week. U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL. Tuesday, Nov. 15th Health and Wellness Fair. 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. New Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1517 Katye St., Mobile,...
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
WAPT
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
One injured in shooting following Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred after a Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a black male was shot in the parking lot after a basketball game between Raymond High School and Terry High School. The shooting in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How
A woman from Daphne, AL goes to the police station to file a report that her debit card was stolen when she receives fraud alert texts that help the police find the thieves quickly. Find out what the police find on the men.
