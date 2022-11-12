Read full article on original website
Who won Maricopa County school board races? Here's what to know
Over a hundred candidates in Maricopa County competed for school board positions across metro Phoenix. Board members are responsible for allocating public resources, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, setting salaries for employees, approving curriculum materials and adopting the school calendar. Maricopa County election officials started releasing results on Election Day,...
What will Laura Kelly's next four years look like as Kansas governor?
Yard signs are being picked up, mailers have stopped coming and TV and radio airwaves are no longer filled with the bickering of political ads. The 2022 election is over — minus a few races where provisional and late-arriving mail ballots could sway the outcome — and politicians are starting to transition from campaigning to governing.
Nimishillen Township trustees approve Road Department purchases
KEY ACTION: Approved purchases for the road department. DISCUSSION: Three contracts totaling $158,285 will bring a new Ford F550 truck to the road department to replace a 2012 unit. Reineke Family Dealerships of Findley will provide the basic truck at $68,285. Kalida Truck Equipment of Kalida will outfit the truck with a stainless steel bed and accessories for $60,000. Road Superintendent Jamie May estimates the truck will be ready by June 2023. Cargill will provide road salt for $30,000 through the state purchase program.
