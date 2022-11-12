KEY ACTION: Approved purchases for the road department. DISCUSSION: Three contracts totaling $158,285 will bring a new Ford F550 truck to the road department to replace a 2012 unit. Reineke Family Dealerships of Findley will provide the basic truck at $68,285. Kalida Truck Equipment of Kalida will outfit the truck with a stainless steel bed and accessories for $60,000. Road Superintendent Jamie May estimates the truck will be ready by June 2023. Cargill will provide road salt for $30,000 through the state purchase program.

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO