dailycoin.com
Three Crypto That Should be on Your Radar: MATIC, LINK & BLUNT
Cryptocurrency and blockchain experts speculate that the digital coin and asset industry may well surpass the $200 trillion mark towards the end of 2030. However, what is surprising to know is that mainstream cryptos such as Ethereum and Bitcoin will only make up a small portion of this estimation. The...
dailycoin.com
Falling Dominoes: Crypto Asset Manager Ikigai Had Majority Of Funds On FTX, Future Unclear
Ikigai CEO Travis Kling said the firm held “a large majority” of its hedge fund assets on defunct exchange FTX. The firm managed to withdraw a “very little” amount of its funds. Kling apologized for listing investors’ money and promoting FTX in the past. He...
dailycoin.com
Institutional Investors Forgo Digital Assets Following FTX Crash
The abrupt fall of the San Bankman-Fried company has damaged the confidence of institutional investors in the cryptocurrency market. The argument that cryptocurrencies are havens of value and financial instruments to diversify investment portfolios has been discredited. While high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies were being squeezed out of investment portfolios since...
dailycoin.com
Cryptocurrencies Could Get Attention At The G20 Summit Amid Rising Crime And Market Crisis
Indonesia is currently presiding over the G20 summit being held in Bali. Increasing crypto crime and market crises could make cryptocurrencies a priority. There are mixed views on cryptocurrencies’ global legitimacy as payment instruments between developed and developing countries. The next G20 meeting scheduled for December could see India...
dailycoin.com
Crypto.com Shows Trust in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as Holders Set SHIB Price Prediction
As the crypto turmoil continues and the most popular crypto exchanges reveal their reserve holdings in order to calm down worried customers, more surprises are unveiled. According to the findings, Crypto.com holds as much as 19.85% of its reserve in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB). Moreover, SHIB only comes...
dailycoin.com
New Huo Technology Subsidiary Reveals It Has $13.2M in Customer Funds Stuck on FTX
New Huo Technology subsidiary Hbit has $18.1 million stuck on FTX, of which $13.2 million are customer funds. The founder and ex-CEO of the Huobi exchange has provided an unsecured non-interest-bearing loan of $14 million to help with client asset liability. New Huo Technology used to be known as Huobi...
Down 68% From Its 52-Week High, Is Revolve Group Stock a Buy?
The fashion e-commerce company has so many things going for it, making it look like a real bargain.
dailycoin.com
FTX Has Enough Funds to Compensate Customers – Sam Bankman-Fried Wants to Restart the Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has disclosed the firm’s financial situation, along with a statement of intent to restart and “do right by customers.”. SBF Reveals Illiquid Assets of FTX. In the wake of FTX’s ‘Chapter 11‘ bankruptcy filing made...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Venture Fund Sino Global Capital Discloses Mid-Seven Figure Exposure to FTX, Deeply Regrets “Misplaced Trust”
Sino Global Capital disclosed on Monday a “mid-seven figure” exposure to defunct crypto exchange FTX. The company said it “deeply regrets [the] misplaced trust” it put in FTX. Despite the exposure to FTX, Sino Global continues to work smoothly. The firm had established a crypto fund...
Down 75%, Here's Why I'm Still Bullish on Figs Stock
Figs is down big this year, but the long-term outlook continues to show promise.
dailycoin.com
FTX Reveals New Leadership in Touch with Regulators and One Million Creditors in Bankruptcy Filing
In its bankruptcy filings, beleaguered crypto exchange FTX announced that its new leadership is in touch with regulators. The company expects to have more than one million individual creditors. FTX’s new leadership is in touch with regulators. In a late Monday announcement, the collapsed crypto exchange FTX announced it...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Trading Bots: 12 Best Alternatives to Consider in 2022
Crypto trading is rapidly becoming one of the most profitable fintech professions, with approximately $112 billion traded in cryptocurrency daily. Meanwhile, with more investors coming into the scene and taking crypto trading seriously, about 52% of crypto investors are reportedly focusing on crypto trading as their primary source of income, according to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.
dailycoin.com
Crypto.com Is Not in Trouble, CEO Says in AMA, Recovers $400 Million Sent to Wrong Address
Amidst the collapse of one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, FTX, Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, has answered questions in a livestreamed session on YouTube to provide insight into the financial situation of his company. Crypto.com’s CEO Answers Questions on Exchanges. In an ‘AMA’ (ask-me-anything) on YouTube,...
dailycoin.com
BlockFi has “Significant Exposure” to FTX, Denies Holding Majority of Assets on Exchange
BlockFi said it has “significant exposure” to FTX. This takes the form of obligations owed to it by Alameda, assets held on the exchange, and also an unknown amount of undrawn funds from its $400 million line of credit from FTX US. The crypto lender denied the rumors...
dailycoin.com
Next Block Expo 2022 – One of the Biggest European Events Linking Startups, Investors and Blockchain Community
With a pitch contest, curated networking sessions and a dedicated mobile app to link people, projects and investors, Next Block Expo’s ambition is to become the most promising networking opportunity for the European blockchain community in 2022. The first edition of the Next Block Expo event with a few...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Twitter Bashes FTX (FTT) – El Salvador’s Bukele and Billy Markus Fire Shots at SBF
As the FTX massacre continues to count bodies in this crypto winter, FTX former boss Sam Bankman-Fried keeps getting roasted on Twitter. Firstly, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele remarked that “Bitcoin’s (BTC) protocol was created precisely to prevent Ponzi schemes, bank runs, Enron’s, WorldCom’s, Bernie Madoff’s, Sam Bankman-Fried’s.”
SBF’s dangerous decision-making philosophy that brought down FTX
SBF and Elon Musk's coin-flipping approach to business can work–until it doesn't. Here's why, according to cognitive scientist Gleb Tsipursky.
dailycoin.com
Binance Hacked by False Trading Bot Platforms – CZ Asks Users to Delete API Keys
Amidst the tumultuous market conditions induced by the collapse of FTX, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has suffered a compromise by false trading bot platforms, as users fell victim to phishing scams. Binance Compromised in Latest Exchange Attack. Following the mysterious attack on beleaguered crypto exchange, FTX, a...
dailycoin.com
Bahamas Regulators Appoint FTX Unit Liquidators
Two of the members of accounts auditing firm PwC will be in charge of liquidating the assets of FTX as guarantees for the exchange’s clients. The Bahamas Securities Commission emphasized the necessity of acting quickly due to the scale of the case. Monday, November 14th, heralded the appointment of...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Exchange AAX Halts Withdrawals – Firm Assures No Relation to FTX Failures
Due to an alleged “system glitch,” AAX has suspended withdrawals for a period of 7-10 days. Many have accused AAX of downplaying its financial exposure to FTX in response to a recent statement. The cryptocurrency exchange has previously denied having financial ties to FTX and its subsidiaries. AAX...
