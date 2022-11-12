ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three Crypto That Should be on Your Radar: MATIC, LINK & BLUNT

Cryptocurrency and blockchain experts speculate that the digital coin and asset industry may well surpass the $200 trillion mark towards the end of 2030. However, what is surprising to know is that mainstream cryptos such as Ethereum and Bitcoin will only make up a small portion of this estimation. The...
Institutional Investors Forgo Digital Assets Following FTX Crash

The abrupt fall of the San Bankman-Fried company has damaged the confidence of institutional investors in the cryptocurrency market. The argument that cryptocurrencies are havens of value and financial instruments to diversify investment portfolios has been discredited. While high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies were being squeezed out of investment portfolios since...
Cryptocurrencies Could Get Attention At The G20 Summit Amid Rising Crime And Market Crisis

Indonesia is currently presiding over the G20 summit being held in Bali. Increasing crypto crime and market crises could make cryptocurrencies a priority. There are mixed views on cryptocurrencies’ global legitimacy as payment instruments between developed and developing countries. The next G20 meeting scheduled for December could see India...
Crypto.com Shows Trust in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as Holders Set SHIB Price Prediction

As the crypto turmoil continues and the most popular crypto exchanges reveal their reserve holdings in order to calm down worried customers, more surprises are unveiled. According to the findings, Crypto.com holds as much as 19.85% of its reserve in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB). Moreover, SHIB only comes...
New Huo Technology Subsidiary Reveals It Has $13.2M in Customer Funds Stuck on FTX

New Huo Technology subsidiary Hbit has $18.1 million stuck on FTX, of which $13.2 million are customer funds. The founder and ex-CEO of the Huobi exchange has provided an unsecured non-interest-bearing loan of $14 million to help with client asset liability. New Huo Technology used to be known as Huobi...
Crypto Trading Bots: 12 Best Alternatives to Consider in 2022

Crypto trading is rapidly becoming one of the most profitable fintech professions, with approximately $112 billion traded in cryptocurrency daily. Meanwhile, with more investors coming into the scene and taking crypto trading seriously, about 52% of crypto investors are reportedly focusing on crypto trading as their primary source of income, according to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.
Crypto.com Is Not in Trouble, CEO Says in AMA, Recovers $400 Million Sent to Wrong Address

Amidst the collapse of one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, FTX, Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, has answered questions in a livestreamed session on YouTube to provide insight into the financial situation of his company. Crypto.com’s CEO Answers Questions on Exchanges. In an ‘AMA’ (ask-me-anything) on YouTube,...
Crypto Twitter Bashes FTX (FTT) – El Salvador’s Bukele and Billy Markus Fire Shots at SBF

As the FTX massacre continues to count bodies in this crypto winter, FTX former boss Sam Bankman-Fried keeps getting roasted on Twitter. Firstly, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele remarked that “Bitcoin’s (BTC) protocol was created precisely to prevent Ponzi schemes, bank runs, Enron’s, WorldCom’s, Bernie Madoff’s, Sam Bankman-Fried’s.”
Binance Hacked by False Trading Bot Platforms – CZ Asks Users to Delete API Keys

Amidst the tumultuous market conditions induced by the collapse of FTX, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has suffered a compromise by false trading bot platforms, as users fell victim to phishing scams. Binance Compromised in Latest Exchange Attack. Following the mysterious attack on beleaguered crypto exchange, FTX, a...
Bahamas Regulators Appoint FTX Unit Liquidators

Two of the members of accounts auditing firm PwC will be in charge of liquidating the assets of FTX as guarantees for the exchange’s clients. The Bahamas Securities Commission emphasized the necessity of acting quickly due to the scale of the case. Monday, November 14th, heralded the appointment of...
Crypto Exchange AAX Halts Withdrawals – Firm Assures No Relation to FTX Failures

Due to an alleged “system glitch,” AAX has suspended withdrawals for a period of 7-10 days. Many have accused AAX of downplaying its financial exposure to FTX in response to a recent statement. The cryptocurrency exchange has previously denied having financial ties to FTX and its subsidiaries. AAX...

