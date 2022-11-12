WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.

1 DAY AGO