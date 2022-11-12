Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
itrwrestling.com
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
wrestletalk.com
New Major WWE Injuries, Charlotte Flair Update, Fan Attack At House Show – News Bulletin – November 14, 2022
We’ve got news of major WWE injuries, an update on Charlotte Flair, information on a fan attack at a WWE house show and more. It’s Monday and it’s the start of a new week, so what better way to start things off than with your WrestleTalk news bulletin for Monday, 14 November 2022.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Teases Romantic Storyline For Emma On SmackDown
On the action-packed November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Shotzi Blackheart won a #1 contenders match to be named the next challenger for Ronda Rousey's Smackdown Women's Championship. After the match, Emma caught up with Shotzi in a backstage segment that eventually saw Shayna Baszler choke out the #1 contender on behalf of Rousey, setting up a singles match between the two for next week's episode of "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
wrestleview.com
Scarlett comments on drink tossed at her during WWE house show, more details
More details have emerged from the incident at the WWE house show at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, from an incident where a fan tossed a drink at Scarlett during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, the breakdown of how the incident took place is...
bodyslam.net
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: 11/13
WWE held a live event on November 13, 2022 from the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Madison, WI (11/13) AJ Styles & Asuka defeats Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. WWE United States Championship: Seth...
tjrwrestling.net
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE World Cup
Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was originally set to be part of the WWE World Cup on SmackDown but injury meant he was pulled from the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Peoria, IL 11/12/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. GUNTHER and Sheamus end up in a no-contest after interference that turns it into a 6-man tag. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Sheamus, Butch,...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says It Would Be A ‘Dream’ To Reunite Tag Team In AEW
A former IMPACT wrestling name who is currently signed with AEW has said it would be a ‘dream’ to reunite with her former tag partner on AEW. The Bunny (FKA Allie in IMPACT wrestling), was speaking in an interview with Grue Rume when she made the comments. The...
wrestlingrumors.net
That Explains It: Backstage Reason For Awkward SmackDown Spot
It didn’t work so well. Wrestlers have a very difficult job to do as they have quite a few things to do every time they go to the ring. At the same time, they are doing these things in front of a live audience with no replays. Sometimes a mistake will take place and unfortunately some of them can be seen rather clearly. Now we know what likely caused a recent one.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Sends Bold Warning To WWE RAW Locker Room During Live Event
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has worked hard to get to where he is right now. He honed his craft in the independent circuit before debuting in WWE, and has a legion of fans who miss not seeing him every week. In fact, Owens made a very bold declaration recently and that got fans fired up.
stillrealtous.com
Former Universal Champion Reportedly Injured
In the world of professional wrestling injuries can unfortunately happen at any time. During the WWE live event in Madison, WI on Sunday night Kevin Owens faced off against Austin Theory and F4Wonline.com is reporting that Owens suffered a knee injury during the match. According to the report Kevin Owens...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Rey Mysterio Out Of Action With An Injury
That could be worse. There are all kinds of injuries a wrestler can suffer and some of them are very different than others. You never know when someone is going to go out of action out of nowhere and the amount of time they are going to be on the shelf can vary greatly. Now we know about another WWE star who is on the injured list, but it might not be as bad as it seems.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Planning Interesting New Show
Triple H helped change WWE in numerous ways after becoming the head of Creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Fans have been happy with everything WWE has changed so far as well. Now, WWE plans on introducing a new show with a very interesting name. The company has a plethora...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Kelly Is Starting A New Pro Wrestling Company
Kevin Kelly joined WWE in 1996 as a backstage interviewer and eventually became a “Raw” commentator during the Attitude Era. Kelly left WWE in 2003 and later joined Ring of Honor, where he was the lead play-by-play announcer from 2011 until 2017. Kelly has been a part of NJPW’s English commentary since 2015.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
Comments / 0