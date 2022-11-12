HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.

HARMONY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO