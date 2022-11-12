Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op’s Large Christmas Auction Slated for Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Venango County Co-Op is hosting one of the largest Christmas auctions you will ever see on Friday, November 18th!. The auction will be held at Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building in the Cranberry Mall. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Come...
Collapsing building in Greenville being torn down
First News has been following the issue of multiple condemned buildings in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of which is even collapsing. It's on Main Street in the downtown area.
Franklin Chamber Holiday Wine & Spirits Walk Set for This Friday
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Downtown Franklin Holiday Wine & Spirits Walk will be held on Friday, November 18. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 and are on sale at the Franklin Area Chamber office. Only 600 tickets will be sold on a...
Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania
Shell Chemical Appalachia, a subsidiary of Shell plc, opened the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the northeastern United States this week in Monaca, Pa. The facility, called Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM), commenced operations on Tuesday at its location in Monaca, adjacent to the Ohio River in Beaver County. Construction of the facility first began […] The post Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
SPONSORED: Join Deer Creek Winery for a Wine Cork Craft Session This Thursday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for a Wine Cork Craft Session on Thursday, November 17. Bring a friend, co-worker, sister, or your mom to Deer Creek to make a cute wine cork pumpkin craft, perfect for decorating your Thanksgiving table!. The event is from 5:30 p.m...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.65 million nearly expired
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $1.65 million that was sold in Armstrong County for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing will soon expire. The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Jak Petroleum Company in Vandergrift. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 8-12-18-31-35, to win $1.65 million.
Shenango Twp. installing ice rink at park
Though those chilly temperatures are just settling in, Shenango Township is already thinking ahead to some winter fun.
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Riverview Intermediate Unit #6
The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 has multiple positions available immediately. Preschool Teachers working in Early Intervention Program. Full-time (185 days) professional union positions located in Franklin Area, Oil City Area, Clarion Area, and Brookville Area with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires Bachelors or Masters degree...
Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.
Sophia Jo Wilson
Sophia Jo Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13, 2022. Sophia was born on November 13, 2022 at 12:23 a.m., at 7 lbs. 7oz. and 20 inches long. Sophia went to be with our Lord at 8:05 a.m. the same day. Sophia the daughter of Shelby...
Louis H. Swab, Sr.
Louis H. Swab, Sr., 75, of Harrisville, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at AHN Grove City. He was born on September 27, 1947, in Crawford County, to the late Clyde H. and Vivian (Cramer) Swab. He married the former Angela Miller on December 16, 1995. Angela precedes him...
Patricia L. Groves
Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, November 13, 2022. Born October 9, 1964 in Franklin, she was the daughter of William M. and Shirley A. (Carter) Shaffer. On September 7, 1985, Patty married Robert L. Groves Jr., he survives. Patty was...
Glenn L. “Pete” Farren
Glenn L. “Pete” Farren, 87, of Titusville, PA, passed away Saturday at 12:25 P.M. at Titusville Healthcare and Rehab. Born May 5, 1935 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Walter & Laura Daugherty Farren. Glenn worked as a machine operator at Foster Forbes...
Bank files mortgage foreclosure on closed Pa. VFD
MEADVILLE, Pa. — Marquette Savings Bank has filed a commercial mortgage foreclosure action against the now-closed Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department for more than $350,000 in outstanding loan debt, interest and penalties. The filing was made Thursday afternoon with the Crawford County Prothonotary's Office, which is the clerk for...
Crews Respond To House Fire In Sarver
A home in the Sarver area was significantly damaged in a fire this morning. The initial call came in around 8:15 a.m. for a wood burner that had caught on fire inside a home in the 500 block of Fleming Road in Buffalo Township. When crews arrived on scene, they...
BREAKING NEWS: Sunday House Fire Causes Penna Ave Closure
WARREN, Pa. – A Sunday morning house fire has Pennsylvania Ave E closed in both directions between Locust St and Park Ave. The fire was called in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officals on the scene told Your Daily Local the Avenue would be closed “for some time.”...
Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold
The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
AAA: Gas Prices Slightly Rise in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.045 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.045. Average price during the week of November 7, 2022: $4.019. Average price...
Judy Verne
Judy Verne, age 73, of Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Friday November 11, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway after a battle with Parkinson’s. Born on May 5, 1949 in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Betty Bazaar Verne. Judy had...
