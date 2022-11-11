Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Simple Kiriko trick lets Overwatch 2 support hero block headshot damage
Overwatch 2 players have discovered a very powerful trick with Kiriko that lets the sneaky support hero block headshot damage coming her way without the use of Protection Suzu. Kiriko is the newest Overwatch hero, and she’s already proven herself to be quite meta at the highest levels of play...
dexerto.com
Crazy Modern Warfare 2 bug shows player killed twice by one Thermite grenade
One player experienced a frustrating bug in Modern Warfare 2 where they were killed twice from Thermite damage even after respawning. Modern Warfare 2 has suffered from a lot of bugs at launch, with issues like camera lock-ups, crashing, and XP glitches. While Infinity Ward has already put out an...
dexerto.com
Best Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The Lachmann Sub, better known as the iconic MP5, is one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2. If you’re wondering how to set the weapon up in Al Mazrah, we’ve got the best Lachmann Sub loadout for you to try. Warzone 2 has finally arrived, and millions...
dexerto.com
How are Marvel Snap cards designed? Ben Brode breaks down dev process
What exactly goes into making a new card for Marvel Snap? With hundreds of variables to account for, game-changing interactions to balance around, and dozens of Locations in the mix, there’s plenty to keep in mind when designing new additions. Ben Brode joined Dexerto to reveal how Second Dinner gets the job done.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player count per match: How many players can play Battle Royale?
Wondering how many people are in a Warzone 2 battle royale and DMZ lobby? Then our handy explainer has all the information you need. Warzone 2 is the latest game to receive a lot of attention from both Call of Duty and battle royale fans. Unlike its predecessor, Warzone 2 features plenty of new content that helps distinguish itself from the original.
dexerto.com
MultiVersus Season 2 patch notes: Marvin the Martian, Battle Pass, Balance changes & more
MultiVersus Season 2 patch notes are here, bringing a new Battle Pass, new skins, tons of balancing changes, and a whole lot more. MultiVersus has exploded onto the fighting game scene as one of the biggest releases of the year, bringing in tons of beloved characters from across the Warner Bros universe to duke it out.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 leaks reveal MLG meme-style killcams
Modern Warfare 2 could introduce the addition of a refined killcam system that will allow players to customize their final kill highlight in the style of the iconic MLG meme trend. Call of Duty games have spawned a multitude of trends over the years, but the emergence of the ‘MLG’...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players demand aim assist nerf as controller pros dominate ALGS
Apex Legends pros who use controller have been dominating the new ALGS season in North America, however some players want to use it as a force for change. The debate between controller and keyboard/mouse dominance has been raging among gamers for years, but it’s further been put under the microscope in recent years.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 loadout changes explained: How to get a loadout on Al Mazrah
Obtaining your loadout in Warzone 2 is essential if you want to dominate the competition, so here’s exactly how you can get your hands on your custom class setups in Warzone 2. Just like the previous title, loadouts are a huge component of Warzone 2 and allow players to...
dexerto.com
Fortnite update 22.40 patch notes: Grapple Glider, Tainted Towers, new cars
Fortnite v22.40 has arrived, bringing one final update before the end of Chapter 3 Season 4, so here are the patch notes including details on the new Rocket League cars and Tainted Towers. Now that it’s been announced that Chapter 4 is coming in December 2022, many Fortnite fans will...
dexerto.com
League of Legends revamps ARAM map Howling Abyss with Hexgates & more
Big changes are coming to League of Legends’ ARAM mode when the new preseason update hits the PBE later today. The All Random All Mid (ARAM) mode is one of the more beloved League of Legends game modes due to its unpredictability. In each game, the player is randomly assigned one champion to play and the traditional map is replaced with a single, narrow corridor.
dexerto.com
All new Warzone 2 features explained: Interrogation system, Gulag 2.0, new loadouts & more
Warzone 2 is finally here and brings a ton of new features for the players to get excited about. So, here’s a rundown of all the new features in Warzone 2. CoD players are about to witness a new era of the franchise with the arrival of Warzone 2. While the sequel revolves around the same concept as that of the original Warzone, it does come with a slew of new features.
dexerto.com
Mande stunned as Apex Legends hacker leaks Wraith Prestige skin in-game
Apex Legends star Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek was unknowingly one of the first to see the leaked Wraith Prestige skin properly in-game after a hacker crashed his lobby and showcased it to thousands on Twitch. It’s not a well-kept secret Wraith is getting Apex Legends’ next Prestige skin. The...
dexerto.com
Will Modern Warfare 2 get Shipment?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has promised players a number of classic CoD maps throughout the year and it’s now been confirmed that Shipment will come with MW2 Season One. Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer maps have provoked a lot of discussion in the CoD community. Well-designed and replayable in-game environments typically make or break a good Call of Duty and MW2 is no exception.
dexerto.com
As Monsters Attack, TFT Set 8 innovates on tested formula with quality changes
In TFT Set 8, the Monsters Attack. To fight back, players have a lot of familiar tools at their disposal. TFT’s tried and tested formula isn’t changing too much, but there’s a lot of quality-of-life changes aimed at making everything just that bit clearer. TFT Set 8...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go leak reveals first look at Scarlet & Violet avatar items
A recent Pokemon Go leak reveals the first look at Scarlet & Violet avatar items that are likely coming to the popular mobile game soon. The highly sought-after Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games are set to release on November 18, bringing the world-famous franchise up to nine generations and over 1,000 Pokemon in the Pokedex.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass: All rewards & tiers
The launch of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 brings a revamped Battle Pass for players to work through. Check out all of the rewards and tiers in the Season 1 Battle Pass below. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is here, bringing the major batch...
dexerto.com
Simple Modern Warfare 2 trick is perfect counter for Riot Shields
CoD veterans are all too familiar with how annoying it is when confronted by a Riot Shield user, but fortunately, a Modern Warfare 2 player discovered a perfect counter. Modern Warfare 2’s meta is beginning to take shape. Players have had ample time to test out every weapon and grind camos. Warzone 2 launches on November 19, and TrueGameData revealed the best guns to level up ahead of time.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 launch trailer shows off new movement mechanics, vehicles, more
Warzone 2 is just around the corner, and the developers built up more anticipation, if that’s even possible, after the game’s latest trailer. Warzone 2 officially launches on November 16. Players can preload the game now, so make sure to check out our guide explaining the download process. We also learned Rebirth Island and Fortunes keep are being removed as playable maps.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Xbox Predator players caught DDoSing lobbies in Ranked
A set of top 20 Apex Legends Xbox Predator players have been caught DDoSing in Ranked to farm LP and climb the ladder unfairly. Although many Apex Legends players are satisfied with taking down opponents casually in pubs, others prefer a more competitive environment against foes of a similar skill level.
Comments / 0