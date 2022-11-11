Read full article on original website
BBC
Man admits killing parents in Gloucestershire homes
A man has admitted stabbing both his parents to death after absconding from a psychiatric hospital. William Warrington, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility. The divorced pair were found dead on 2 March at two separate...
BBC
Monmouth: Man admits killing Poole golfer on night out
A nineteen-year-old man has admitted killing an "absolute gentleman" on a night out. Andrew Nicholas travelled 100 miles to Wales for a golf weekend, but was found unconscious in Monnow Street, Monmouth, in the early hours of 26 June. The 43-year-old, from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital but died...
BBC
Shraddha Walkar murder: Police investigate body parts found in Delhi wood
Police in the Indian capital, Delhi, have opened an investigation into the murder of a woman, allegedly by her live-in partner. Shraddha Walkar, 27, was killed in May but her death came to light this week after her father reported her missing. They have arrested and charged Aftab Poonawala with...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death is unacceptable, says government minister
The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", the housing secretary has said. Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould, a coroner has ruled. His father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
Mark Brown: Murder-accused claims woman's death was accident
A man accused of killing two women told a court one of them died after accidentally falling and hitting her head. Mark Brown, 41, from St Leonards, East Sussex, denies murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, in November 2021 and Leah Ware in May of that year. He told jurors at Hove...
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
BBC
Penistone-Stottercliffe memorial unveiled to mark children's graves
A memorial has been unveiled for more than 1,000 babies and children buried in unmarked graves in South Yorkshire. The public grave at the Penistone-Stottercliffe cemetery holds the remains of children from the late 1800s up until the 1970s. Babies who were stillborn or died shortly after birth were usually...
BBC
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher denies punishing boy
A teaching assistant accused of taking away a severely autistic boy's ear defenders has denied she was punishing him for hitting her. Mandy Hodges, 50, of Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, told a court she believed the nine-year-old would "calm down" when his ear defenders were removed. Ms Hodges and teacher...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Puppies dumped in Snodland country park over cost concerns, say RSPCA
Two puppies have been rescued after being shut inside a domestic food waste bin and dumped at a country park. The cockapoos, who are about eight weeks old, were discovered at Leybourne Lakes Country Park, near Snodland. A third dog died, but the RSPCA is caring for the surviving puppies.
BBC
Gwent Police: Questions over misconduct probe's independence
A Labour MP has questioned the independence of an investigation into alleged misogyny, corruption and racism in Gwent Police. Wiltshire Police will lead the investigation into the Welsh force. Ruth Jones compared it to "police officers marking police officers' homework". The investigation emerged after the Sunday Times reported on messages...
BBC
Gwent Police to face misogyny, corruption and racism probe
Gwent Police is being investigated after "abhorrent" messages between serving and retired officers emerged, Chief Constable Pam Kelly confirmed. It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force. Ms Kelly said the content "paints a picture of a toxic culture" but...
