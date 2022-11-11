Read full article on original website
GRAMMY Nominations 2023: Album of the Year Sees Beyonce, Adele Rematch [COMPLETE LIST]
The 2023 Grammy Awards nominees are out and it might be the strongest and toughest pack of nominees so far!. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards airing date will be on Feb. 5, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California!. 2023 Grammy Nominations Best Rap Performance. "GOD DID" DJ...
Ric Ocasek Dead: Paulina Porizkova Details How She Found the Musician’s Lifeless Body Amid Divorce
Ric Ocasek shocked the world in 2019 because of his untimely passing and his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, has detailed what really happened at the time when she found her ex-partner's lifeless body. According to Page Six, the model recently published a book titled "No Filter: The Good, the Bad...
Aaron Carter Last Will Non-Existent: What Will Happen To Fiancee and Son?
Aaron Carter died without a will, it has been learned. On November 5, the former child star died at the age of 34 at his Lancaster, California home. Police then recovered cans of compressed air and prescription medicines at the site, according to reports. However, an official cause of death has yet to be determined, since toxicology reports might take months.
Rapper BoB Now 2022: Age, Biography, Birthday, Net Worth, Discography
Do you remember the rapper behind the famous 2010 hit "Nothin' On You" with Bruno Mars?. Since his huge success in the past decade, fans have been wondering where he is now. Born Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, BoB is one of the biggest rappers and music producers in 2009.
Stormzy Trends Online After Viral Taylor Swift Pic and Social Media Totally Relates
Stormzy is proof that even celebrities can be starstruck by other celebrities. On Sunday, the 29-year-old rapper attended the MTV Europe Music awards, where Taylor Swift won four awards. The "Midnights" hitmaker took home awards for Best Artist, Best Video, and Best Pop. She also took home the award for...
The Weeknd Teaches New Fans How To Listen To 'Trilogy', Before Hinting He'll Remove It Altogether
Artists take their creations very seriously, including how fans consume their media and The Weeknd is no different. The singer took to social media to tell fans exactly how "Trilogy" was meant to be listened to. "If y'all wanna hear the trilogy how it's supposed to be listened to ......
Travis Barker Now 2022: Age, Net Worth + How Kourtney Kardashian 'Caused' Singer's Hiatus From Music
Travis Barker rose to prominence as the drummer of the iconic rock band Blink-182, however, these days he's been gracing headlines due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian-much to the fans' dismay. The musician just turned 47 years old, and there are still speculations on whether he plans to return...
Bruce Springsteen 'Thunder Road' Lyrics Finally Addressed: Is It Waves or Sways?
For a long time, Bruce Springsteen fans have been in a wild debate on what actually one of the words of his lyrics actually is. For some, it sounded like a different word compared to the official one on the internet. To finally settle the age-old question of the "Thunder...
Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Order Against 1501 Ent Label Explained Before 2022 AMAs
Megan Thee Stallion was just granted a restraining order against her embattled music label 1501 Entertainment after it has "unlawfully" made efforts in blocking or interfering with Meg's use of her music prior to the American Awards 2022. Based on Billboard's exclusively obtained documents, Megan, formally known as Megan Pete,...
Taylor Swift ‘The Eras’ Tour Ticket Scam? Resell Tickets Priced Up to $24,000!
Taylor Swift is making headlines over the past few hours as her highly-anticipated "The Eras" tour began its pre-sale. More recently, many fans were complaining as resell passes are priced at thousands of dollars. According to Pop Factions, floor tickets to the concert are being resold for $2,000 to a...
MTV EMAS 2022: List of Winners and Losers
"Midnights" singer, Taylor Swift, snagged the top awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards for 2022. The award ceremony took place at the PSD Bankdome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 13, Sunday. Among the top awards the 32-year old singer took home were best artist, best video, best pop, and best long-version video for "All Too Well." The long version of the last mentioned song runs for ten minutes, and is otherwise referred to as Taylor's version. The other nominees for the long-version video were "Studio 666"-Foo Fighters, "Motomami"-Rosalia, "Mel Made Me Do It"-Stormzy, and "Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert" at the Webley Stadium in London.
Swiftie Spotlight: Lucas the Dog Makes the MOST Incredible 'Midnights' Inspired Music Videos! Watch Them Here!
Taylor Swift fans take all shapes, sizes, and...species?. Taylor Swift has been breaking record after record with the release of her smash-hit album Midnights. Between this sensational release and the announcement of her upcoming tour, The Eras Tour, fans have been obsessing over all things Swift. People have taken to making fan art, creating TikToks, and making other incredible Taylor Swift based content.
Post Malone 'Sunflower' Reaches Historic RIAA Milestone 4 Years Since Release
Post Malone and Swae Lee just recently made history after accomplishing one of the biggest achievements in music. Their 2018 single, "Sunflower," a song included on the "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" movie soundtrack, has achieved the highest RIAA Certification there is. For context, RIAA stands for the Recording Industry Association...
Elton John Farewell Tour Lineup: Singer to Feature Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, and More!
Elton John would be ending the North American leg of his million-dollar-generating concert called "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" and he tapped some of his most popular musician friends to help him close the show with a bang. According to Billboard, the legendary singer would wrap up his...
Juelz Santana Blames 'Politics' For Killing Joint Album With Lil Wayne
In an interview with "VladTV", Juelz Santana opened up about the real reason why his joint album with Lil Wayne, "I Can't Feel My Face," was never released despite getting leaked before. Santana and Lil Wayne are known to be collaborators. They have worked on several albums together, this is...
Britney Spears to Join Possible 'The X-Factor' Revival? Simon Cowell Says Please!
Simon Cowell has requested Britney Spears to collaborate with him again ten years after they both served on the American version of "The X Factor's" judging panel. If the show is revived, will Britney Spears be back? Cowell certainly hopes so!. The music mogul, 63, has publicly urged pop singer...
Julia Michaels New Album 2022: Singer Apologizes to Self Right on Her Birthday [Listen]
Julia Michaels has offered "a piece of my heart" with her new single "Sorry To Me Too," which has been eagerly anticipated. This is the star's first solo release of the year, following "Only One" from 2021. Michaels debuted the tune on Instagram, telling fans that "right before my birthday" seemed like a wonderful moment to share a piece of her heart with the fans. She thanked those who have already shared excerpts and made videos.
Netflix, Walt Disney Studios Among Top Winners at 2022 Clio Entertainment Awards
The 2022 Clio Entertainment Awards, recognizing creative excellence in the marketing of film, television, home entertainment, gaming and live entertainment, were handed out on Tuesday night in Hollywood, at a ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson. During the Dolby Theater ceremony, Netflix was revealed as the network of the year, Microsoft Studios/Xbox as game publisher of the year, Walt Disney Studios as studio of the year and Trailer Park Group as agency of the year. Twenty-four individual winners were also recognized, with the full list of honorees below. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Nominations Facts: Drake Still Present, ABBA Shines, Ed...
Blur New Music: Alex James Unsure of Band’s Next Move Ahead of Wembley Stadium Gig in 2023
Blur will be reuniting at one of the biggest concerts of their career next year and many fans are still waiting for the possible announcement of a new album. However, in a recent interview, bassist Alex James appears to be unsure of the band's future. Speaking to BBC 6Music's Steve...
Aaron Carter Memory Disrespected? Memoir Pushing Through Despite Singer Shutting It Down Before Untimely Death
Aaron Carter was in the works of writing his memoir when he suddenly passed away, and shortly after, his publishers began gearing up to release the controversial memoir. However, according to his Page Six, his publicist revealed that Carter wanted to shut down the entire thing prior to his death, "Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, 'I want nothing to do with this' and stopped."
