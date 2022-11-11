"Midnights" singer, Taylor Swift, snagged the top awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards for 2022. The award ceremony took place at the PSD Bankdome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 13, Sunday. Among the top awards the 32-year old singer took home were best artist, best video, best pop, and best long-version video for "All Too Well." The long version of the last mentioned song runs for ten minutes, and is otherwise referred to as Taylor's version. The other nominees for the long-version video were "Studio 666"-Foo Fighters, "Motomami"-Rosalia, "Mel Made Me Do It"-Stormzy, and "Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert" at the Webley Stadium in London.

21 HOURS AGO