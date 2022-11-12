Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Corewell Health South put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, hospital back open
NILES, Mich. - Corewell Health South was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a disturbance in the emergency department, according to the Niles Police Department and officials with Corewell Health South. According to the hospital, there was an isolated incident in the emergency department involving patient self-inflicted harm. The...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Niles Road
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Niles Road Sunday evening, according to the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road for the incident. According to the investigation, the...
One injured after crash in Cass County
One man was injured after a crash in Cass County on Sunday morning, it happened in Jefferson Township .
Multiple injured when semi crashes into school bus in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - A terrifying crash in Kosciusko County Saturday night landed a semi-truck driver behind bars and left 16 teenagers and coaches injured, some of whom were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say just after 8 p.m. on Saturday night, they got reports of a...
Teenager dies in early morning crash
The Marshall County Sheriff's department is investigating an early morning crash that left a 16-year-old dead. According to officials, a pickup truck was heading west on US 6 when it lost control and was hit by an SUV sometime after 3:45 a.m. Sunday. One of the people in the pickup,...
Semi Driver Faces 26 Charges For Saturday's Crash With Bus
Charges have been updated against the suspect in the semi-bus crash on U.S. 30 in Warsaw Saturday that injured 20 teens. According to a news release late Monday night from the Warsaw Police Department, after extensive investigation by the WPD and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the following charges have been officially filed on the suspect, Victor Santos, 58, Brooklyn, N.Y., as of Monday evening: counts 1 through 4, causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, Level 5 felonies; counts 5 through 26, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felonies.
Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint
The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
1 stabbed during Kalamazoo robbery; 1 arrested
A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
MSP: Man dead after crash near Vicksburg
Michigan State Police are investigating what led up to a crash that left a man dead near Vicksburg Friday night.
Free Thanksgiving turkey pickup available for Michiana families in need
(WNDU) - Our distribution list for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge is here!. Turkey distribution will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21. The turkeys are free of charge, first come first served, and while supplies last. It is limited to one turkey per household. Distribution...
Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program suspended due to snow
The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program has been suspended for the week of Nov. 14 due to heavy lake effect snow that fell this past weekend and the snow that’s expected to fall this week. The City’s Public Works Department has converted its leaf pickup trucks...
