Elkhart, IN

abc57.com

Corewell Health South put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, hospital back open

NILES, Mich. - Corewell Health South was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a disturbance in the emergency department, according to the Niles Police Department and officials with Corewell Health South. According to the hospital, there was an isolated incident in the emergency department involving patient self-inflicted harm. The...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Niles Road

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Niles Road Sunday evening, according to the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road for the incident. According to the investigation, the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph Township crash

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in St. Joseph Township, Michigan. The pedestrian was struck just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday while in the South Bend travel lane of Niles Road near Royalton Heights. According to the St. Joseph Charter Township...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Teenager dies in early morning crash

The Marshall County Sheriff's department is investigating an early morning crash that left a 16-year-old dead. According to officials, a pickup truck was heading west on US 6 when it lost control and was hit by an SUV sometime after 3:45 a.m. Sunday. One of the people in the pickup,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of...
TOPEKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Semi Driver Faces 26 Charges For Saturday's Crash With Bus

Charges have been updated against the suspect in the semi-bus crash on U.S. 30 in Warsaw Saturday that injured 20 teens. According to a news release late Monday night from the Warsaw Police Department, after extensive investigation by the WPD and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the following charges have been officially filed on the suspect, Victor Santos, 58, Brooklyn, N.Y., as of Monday evening: counts 1 through 4, causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, Level 5 felonies; counts 5 through 26, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felonies.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint

The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Officials investigating school bus crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKCO COUNTY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a crash involving a school bus on U.S. 30 heading westbound. Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Kids were on board, and according to News Now Warsaw the bus collided with a semi-truck and authorities confirmed multiple injuries. Still no...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting

A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

