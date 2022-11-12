ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

travelmag.com

5 of the Best Pensacola Fishing Charters

The Florida city of Pensacola is a hugely popular fishing destination, with the shallow waters in its bays and beach fronts positively teeming with exotic fish species. Ranging from its inshore bays and offshore reefs to its marshlands and flowing rivers, Pensacola offers some of the best family fishing in Florida. Embarking on a fishing charter with a seasoned guide and quality gear is a great way to experience fishing in and around Pensacola. You can either charter a small, private vessel or board a large “party boat” with other anglers. Here are 5 of the best Pensacola fishing charter companies around.
PENSACOLA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL

Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
PENSACOLA, FL
allaccess.com

WHYW (Highway 98 Country)/Fort Walton Beach, FL's Bo Reynolds To Camp Out For 98 Hours For Toys For Tots

JVC BROADCASTING Country WHYW (HIGHWAY 98 COUNTRY)/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL morning host BO REYNOLDS will spend 98 hours suspended high above the city to collect new bikes for children and raise awareness for TOYS FOR TOTS FORT WALTON BEACH/DESTIN. The 11th annual "Bikes Or Bust" will kick off FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at 10a (ET) at UPTOWN STATION in FORT WALTON BEACH, and wrap on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th at noon.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
MOBILE, AL
floridasportfishing.com

Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot

Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

New Pensacola recycling company to host e-Waste Collection, job fair on National Recycling Day, Tuesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Advanced Technology Recycling, a new recycling company in Pensacola, will hold its Grand Opening in accordance with National Recycling Day on Tuesday, Nov. 15. To honor the day, ATR will host a e-Waste Collection open to residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Residents can drop off certain types of electronics, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Scooby’ behind bars for using fraudulent credit cards, selling hotel rooms: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards to purchase hotel rooms and sell them to people, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Darryl “Scooby” Randolph, 27, was charged with scheme to defraud, scheme to defraud with communication, grand theft, petit theft, two counts of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Space Florida moves forward on jobs, landing facility projects

The group approved agreements to move forward with two mystery projects designed to bring 150 jobs to Florida. The board of Space Florida, the state’s agency dedicated to boosting the aerospace industry, has approved nearly $60 million for improvements to the Launch Landing Facility (LLF) and agreed to move forward with solicitations for vendors on two other mystery projects designed to bring dozens of jobs.
FLORIDA STATE

