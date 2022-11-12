Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Pensacola Fishing Charters
The Florida city of Pensacola is a hugely popular fishing destination, with the shallow waters in its bays and beach fronts positively teeming with exotic fish species. Ranging from its inshore bays and offshore reefs to its marshlands and flowing rivers, Pensacola offers some of the best family fishing in Florida. Embarking on a fishing charter with a seasoned guide and quality gear is a great way to experience fishing in and around Pensacola. You can either charter a small, private vessel or board a large “party boat” with other anglers. Here are 5 of the best Pensacola fishing charter companies around.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
allaccess.com
WHYW (Highway 98 Country)/Fort Walton Beach, FL's Bo Reynolds To Camp Out For 98 Hours For Toys For Tots
JVC BROADCASTING Country WHYW (HIGHWAY 98 COUNTRY)/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL morning host BO REYNOLDS will spend 98 hours suspended high above the city to collect new bikes for children and raise awareness for TOYS FOR TOTS FORT WALTON BEACH/DESTIN. The 11th annual "Bikes Or Bust" will kick off FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at 10a (ET) at UPTOWN STATION in FORT WALTON BEACH, and wrap on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th at noon.
ssrnews.com
$10M Secured for Plan to Increase Reuse and End Effluent Discharge into Santa Rosa Sound
Currently around 1,200 taps on Santa Rosa Island are connected to the Navarre Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant, which discharges 200,000-600,000 gallons of treated effluent into Santa Rosa Sound each day. The money will help fund a plan which includes permanently ending that discharge into the Sound. (File photo). Santa Rosa...
WEAR
Empowerment Church International to host food giveaway in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Empowerment Church International in Escambia County will host a food giveaway Saturday. It's set for 9 a.m. at 2 E Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. Over 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed. Limited turkey and hams will be made available. Contact 850-501-2670 for more info.
WEAR
Gathering Church giving away 400 turkeys in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Gathering Church is giving away 400 frozen turkeys in Fort Walton Beach to families in need this holiday season. It will take place Saturday at noon in the parking lot of Gathering Church at Eglin Pkwy Suite B. Crop Drop is assisting the church with...
Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
Baldwin County’s beach towns on pace for record tourism year, tourism office says
Last week, when Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism (GSOBT) released its mid-year tourism numbers for the beach towns of Baldwin County, the report was a welcome one. As of the end of August, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan are on pace to have a record year in tourism revenue.
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
Warrington Middle School’s fate left in the hands of school board decision
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School Board has a decision to make Tuesday afternoon that will either make Warrington Middle School a charter school or shut its doors. After years of failing grades, receiving a “D” from the Florida Department of Education for the 2021-22 school year, the DOE gave the school […]
New Pensacola recycling company to host e-Waste Collection, job fair on National Recycling Day, Tuesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Advanced Technology Recycling, a new recycling company in Pensacola, will hold its Grand Opening in accordance with National Recycling Day on Tuesday, Nov. 15. To honor the day, ATR will host a e-Waste Collection open to residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Residents can drop off certain types of electronics, […]
DeSantis announces 79 schools earn Purple Star designations, promises more military support in education
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Fort Walton Beach, speaking alongside education leaders from the state and Okaloosa County Schools.
Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - From holiday music to décor, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ‘Twas the case in Robertsdale for the 6th Annual Holiday Market hosted by Baldwin County Boss Babes. There were more than a hundred vendors ready to sell and with plenty of...
‘Scooby’ behind bars for using fraudulent credit cards, selling hotel rooms: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards to purchase hotel rooms and sell them to people, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Darryl “Scooby” Randolph, 27, was charged with scheme to defraud, scheme to defraud with communication, grand theft, petit theft, two counts of […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Served, Sacrificed, Yet Struggling: More than 12,000 Veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties Living in Financial Hardship
They’ve served and sacrificed for our country yet nearly one quarter — 22% — of our community’s 54,392 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to a new report from United Way of West Florida and its research partner United For ALICE. In 2019, while 7%...
floridapolitics.com
Space Florida moves forward on jobs, landing facility projects
The group approved agreements to move forward with two mystery projects designed to bring 150 jobs to Florida. The board of Space Florida, the state’s agency dedicated to boosting the aerospace industry, has approved nearly $60 million for improvements to the Launch Landing Facility (LLF) and agreed to move forward with solicitations for vendors on two other mystery projects designed to bring dozens of jobs.
