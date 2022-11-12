Read full article on original website
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
Gonzaga vs. Texas: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Gonzaga heads to Austin to complete the second half of the home-and-home series. Can the Bulldogs complete the sweep?. TV Schedule: Wednesday, November 16 – 9:30 p.m., ESPN2. For some reason last year, Chris Beard’s team just never put the talent together. They finished as a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament and were a second-round exit. People figured out that they were a work in progress in the first week of the season last year when Gonzaga blew them out at the Kennel 86-74. The Bulldogs led the game by 20 at the half. This year, Texas gets a chance at revenge.
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga No. 2 in AP Top 25 (11/14/22)
Gonzaga narrowly escaped with a 64-63 win over Michigan State on Friday, but it was enough to convince the men's college basketball poll voters that they're still one of the top two teams in the country. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Monday. ...
One Killed, Another Injured in Bonner County Rollover
SAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Sagle. According to Idaho State Police, a Mercury SUV rolled on U.S. Highway 95 at a little after 2 a.m. sending a 35-year-old woman to the hospital and killing a 33-year-old man. The woman was first taken to Bonner General Hospital then flown by air ambulance to Kootenai Health. ISP said the investigation is ongoing, but found evidence alcohol and drugs may be a factor in the crash.
Best Shot - Nov. 15, 2022
Sheryl Dunker shared this Best Shot of a recent sunset taken on the Long Bridge. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022
Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
'They need homes': North Idaho animal shelter struggling to get big dogs adopted
HAYDEN, Idaho — Miguel is closing in on six months at the Kootenai Humane Society, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The terrier/pit bull mix transfer from California is almost 5 years old, friendly with a kind face. “Such a sweetheart. He’s a big, strong...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally again in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Coeur d'Alene postpones annual leaf pickup as more snow is expected in the forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citizens of Coeur d'Alene, you can stop pushing leaves into the streets. The city won't be coming for them — not as scheduled on Monday, and likely not until next year. Todd Feusier, director of the Streets and Engineering Department, said Thursday that Leaf...
Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine
KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True. If you haven't been to Spokane, Washington, much then you might not recognize these 6 stereotypes as being weird or true, but they are!. 1 . They call themselves SPOKIES. People living in Seattle call themselves Seattle-ites; Bellingham has...
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
A lot more if the same!
Aside from a couple of weak weather systems at the end of the week, keeping daytime highs in the low 30’s, we are in for another stretch of dry and cool weather with highs in the mid 30’s and overnight lows in the teens low 20’s. FOX28...
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
One Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Early Morning US95 Crash
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning on US95 in Bonner County. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound at approximately mile post 469, south of Sandpoint, when it left the roadway, over-corrected and rolled. The vehicle...
