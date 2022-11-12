ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Gonzaga vs. Texas: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

Gonzaga heads to Austin to complete the second half of the home-and-home series. Can the Bulldogs complete the sweep?. TV Schedule: Wednesday, November 16 – 9:30 p.m., ESPN2. For some reason last year, Chris Beard’s team just never put the talent together. They finished as a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament and were a second-round exit. People figured out that they were a work in progress in the first week of the season last year when Gonzaga blew them out at the Kennel 86-74. The Bulldogs led the game by 20 at the half. This year, Texas gets a chance at revenge.
SPOKANE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed, Another Injured in Bonner County Rollover

SAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Sagle. According to Idaho State Police, a Mercury SUV rolled on U.S. Highway 95 at a little after 2 a.m. sending a 35-year-old woman to the hospital and killing a 33-year-old man. The woman was first taken to Bonner General Hospital then flown by air ambulance to Kootenai Health. ISP said the investigation is ongoing, but found evidence alcohol and drugs may be a factor in the crash.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - Nov. 15, 2022

Sheryl Dunker shared this Best Shot of a recent sunset taken on the Long Bridge. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
SANDPOINT, ID
NEWStalk 870

Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022

Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
POST FALLS, ID
ifiberone.com

Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine

KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
KAHLOTUS, WA
KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

A lot more if the same!

Aside from a couple of weak weather systems at the end of the week, keeping daytime highs in the low 30’s, we are in for another stretch of dry and cool weather with highs in the mid 30’s and overnight lows in the teens low 20’s. FOX28...
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID

