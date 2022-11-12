Read full article on original website
Related
Crash kills 1 in Bonner County
SANDPOINT, ID – One person was killed during a crash in Bonner County at around 2:00 am on Nov. 15. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at mile post 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. The vehicle was occupied by 35-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male. The woman was taken to Bonner General Health,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Neighbors allege conflict of interest
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners have agreed to hold a “reconsideration hearing” for a minor land division after claims a conflict of interest existed. The MLD in question (MLD0084-22) was approved at the commissioners’ business meeting on Sept. 6 without complaint. In the minor land division, Candace Stephens, the landowner of Hundred Acre Wood, sought to turn one large parcel into four on her property, located just west of the Morton Slough in Sagle.
Bonner County Daily Bee
U of I students found dead, three from Kootenai County
COEUR d’ALENE — Three Kootenai County college students were among the four who were found dead Sunday in an apartment near the University of Idaho campus. Moscow police have released few details about the deaths, which are being investigated as homicides. Authorities do not believe there is an active threat to the community. No suspects were in custody Monday afternoon.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022
Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
KXLY
Sandpoint PD investigating misuse of public funds at Bonner County Fairgrounds
SANDPOINT, Wash. — The Sandpoint Police Department is continuing to investigate the misuse of public funds at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. A fair employee and the Fair Board brought allegations to Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall against Fair Director Darcey Smith. Smith died on November 2, but the Prosecutor’s...
eastidahonews.com
Man killed, woman flown to hospital following northern Idaho rollover crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 15, in Bonner County. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at approximately milepost 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that was blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 near Havana Street is now clear. The crash was fully blocking eastbound I-90 for a short time. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Suspect in Spokane Valley SWAT standoff killed by police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT officers have shot and killed a suspect after a 12-hour standoff in Spokane Valley. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the suspect started a fire at 10:56 a.m. After he started the fire, he walked out of the home. The SWAT team then shot and killed the suspect.
Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Investigation launched over fairgrounds funds
SANDPOINT — A criminal investigation regarding claims of potential misuse of public funds is ongoing at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. The claim was brought to county officials by a fair employee and members of the Fair Board. As a result of the allegations, Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall asked the Sandpoint Police Department to investigate the claims against Fair Director Darcey Smith.
koze.com
Moscow murder victims identified
The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
KTTS
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
KREM
House catches fire on scene of SWAT standoff in Spokane County
A house in Greenacres where Spokane County deputies were engaged in a standoff caught fire on Tuesday morning. Greenacres Elementary School closed for the day.
One Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Early Morning US95 Crash
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning on US95 in Bonner County. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound at approximately mile post 469, south of Sandpoint, when it left the roadway, over-corrected and rolled. The vehicle...
Single-lane closures on eastbound I-90 and Sprague off-ramp to begin Nov. 15
Credit: WSDOT SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews are doing utility work along I-90 in Spokane Valley this week. At around 9 a.m. on November 15, the right lane of eastbound I-90 will close past the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-90. The left lane of the Sprague Avenue off-ramp will also be closed. Avista crews are replacing wooden transmission poles...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Nov. 15, 2022
Sheryl Dunker shared this Best Shot of a recent sunset taken on the Long Bridge. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
One killed, another injured in early-morning crash
SAGLE — One person was killed and another seriously injured after an early morning vehicle crash on U.S. 95 in Sagle. Idaho State Police said the Mercury SUV was northbound at about 2:04 a.m. today, Nov. 15, on U.S. 95 near milepost 469 — in the area of Sagle and Monarch roads — when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Comments / 0