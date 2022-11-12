ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash kills 1 in Bonner County

SANDPOINT, ID – One person was killed during a crash in Bonner County at around 2:00 am on Nov. 15. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at mile post 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. The vehicle was occupied by 35-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male. The woman was taken to Bonner General Health,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Neighbors allege conflict of interest

SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners have agreed to hold a “reconsideration hearing” for a minor land division after claims a conflict of interest existed. The MLD in question (MLD0084-22) was approved at the commissioners’ business meeting on Sept. 6 without complaint. In the minor land division, Candace Stephens, the landowner of Hundred Acre Wood, sought to turn one large parcel into four on her property, located just west of the Morton Slough in Sagle.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

U of I students found dead, three from Kootenai County

COEUR d’ALENE — Three Kootenai County college students were among the four who were found dead Sunday in an apartment near the University of Idaho campus. Moscow police have released few details about the deaths, which are being investigated as homicides. Authorities do not believe there is an active threat to the community. No suspects were in custody Monday afternoon.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022

Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that was blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 near Havana Street is now clear. The crash was fully blocking eastbound I-90 for a short time. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Suspect in Spokane Valley SWAT standoff killed by police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT officers have shot and killed a suspect after a 12-hour standoff in Spokane Valley. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the suspect started a fire at 10:56 a.m. After he started the fire, he walked out of the home. The SWAT team then shot and killed the suspect.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
The Center Square

Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Investigation launched over fairgrounds funds

SANDPOINT — A criminal investigation regarding claims of potential misuse of public funds is ongoing at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. The claim was brought to county officials by a fair employee and members of the Fair Board. As a result of the allegations, Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall asked the Sandpoint Police Department to investigate the claims against Fair Director Darcey Smith.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Moscow murder victims identified

The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
MOSCOW, ID
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - Nov. 15, 2022

Sheryl Dunker shared this Best Shot of a recent sunset taken on the Long Bridge. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

One killed, another injured in early-morning crash

SAGLE — One person was killed and another seriously injured after an early morning vehicle crash on U.S. 95 in Sagle. Idaho State Police said the Mercury SUV was northbound at about 2:04 a.m. today, Nov. 15, on U.S. 95 near milepost 469 — in the area of Sagle and Monarch roads — when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.
SAGLE, ID

