Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96
Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Elaine was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Max and Ellen Amsterdam. She was born into a family of performance artists, child prodigies, violinists, cellists, comedians and pianists. She...
Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022
Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
Best Shot - Nov. 15, 2022
Sheryl Dunker shared this Best Shot of a recent sunset taken on the Long Bridge. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Neighbors allege conflict of interest
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners have agreed to hold a “reconsideration hearing” for a minor land division after claims a conflict of interest existed. The MLD in question (MLD0084-22) was approved at the commissioners’ business meeting on Sept. 6 without complaint. In the minor land division, Candace Stephens, the landowner of Hundred Acre Wood, sought to turn one large parcel into four on her property, located just west of the Morton Slough in Sagle.
Fundraiser has helping kids in the (hand)bag
SANDPOINT — Every handbag has a story. A few years ago, woman and her friend decided to pop in to North Idaho Court Appointed Special Advocates' annual Purse Party. They each had treasured handbags and loved that the event helped children in need. The woman had donated one of...
U of I students found dead, three from Kootenai County
COEUR d’ALENE — Three Kootenai County college students were among the four who were found dead Sunday in an apartment near the University of Idaho campus. Moscow police have released few details about the deaths, which are being investigated as homicides. Authorities do not believe there is an active threat to the community. No suspects were in custody Monday afternoon.
SMA announces October belt test honors
Sandpoint Martial Arts recently honored students who had completed their belt testing. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Reece Elvira, yellow belt; Malia Decker, yellow belt; Charlie Owens, orange belt; Elijah Mor, yellow belt; and Judah Harlicker, yellow belt. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Arie Elvira, yellow belt; William Nipps, yellow belt; Serenity Nicolls, yellow belt; Dominick Nicolls, yellow belt; Lora Nicolls, yellow belt; and Charlie Manning, orange belt.
Bonner County News of Record - Oct. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang up in the 100 block of Cavanaugh Bay Road in Coolin at 7:31 a.m. An alarm was reported...
Investigation launched over fairgrounds funds
SANDPOINT — A criminal investigation regarding claims of potential misuse of public funds is ongoing at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. The claim was brought to county officials by a fair employee and members of the Fair Board. As a result of the allegations, Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall asked the Sandpoint Police Department to investigate the claims against Fair Director Darcey Smith.
Sentencing set in domestic violence case
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man accepted a plea deal in an aggravated battery and domestic battery case stemming from a domestic dispute this January. Michael Anthony Luciano, 33, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor domestic battery Aug. 5. The felony charge carries a potential fine of $50,000 and up to 15 years in prison. The lesser charge carries up to six months in jail and a maximum of a $1,000 fine.
One killed, another injured in early-morning crash
SAGLE — One person was killed and another seriously injured after an early morning vehicle crash on U.S. 95 in Sagle. Idaho State Police said the Mercury SUV was northbound at about 2:04 a.m. today, Nov. 15, on U.S. 95 near milepost 469 — in the area of Sagle and Monarch roads — when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.
