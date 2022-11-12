Read full article on original website
koze.com
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fundraiser has helping kids in the (hand)bag
SANDPOINT — Every handbag has a story. A few years ago, woman and her friend decided to pop in to North Idaho Court Appointed Special Advocates' annual Purse Party. They each had treasured handbags and loved that the event helped children in need. The woman had donated one of...
Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students' bodies just before noon as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the Moscow, Idaho campus. The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington;...
‘Grumpy’ takes flight to honor those who fought for America
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Inland Northwest honors our veterans this holiday, one “grumpy” World War II vet from the Historic Flight Foundation rumbled to life to honor those who went to war. Grumpy is a Mitchell B-25, and like many other older Americans, it takes some time for him to get going on a chilly morning. On Friday, pilots...
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Neighbors allege conflict of interest
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners have agreed to hold a “reconsideration hearing” for a minor land division after claims a conflict of interest existed. The MLD in question (MLD0084-22) was approved at the commissioners’ business meeting on Sept. 6 without complaint. In the minor land division, Candace Stephens, the landowner of Hundred Acre Wood, sought to turn one large parcel into four on her property, located just west of the Morton Slough in Sagle.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022
Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96
Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Elaine was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Max and Ellen Amsterdam. She was born into a family of performance artists, child prodigies, violinists, cellists, comedians and pianists. She...
koze.com
Moscow murder victims identified
The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Nov. 15, 2022
Sheryl Dunker shared this Best Shot of a recent sunset taken on the Long Bridge. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Spokane council raises property taxes over mayor's objection
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is raising property taxes again next year despite opposition to that plan by Mayor Nadine Woodward and two of its members. The council in a 5-2 vote on Monday approved a 1% increase from the year prior, which will add nearly $650,000 to the city’s 2023 budget. Woodward had proposed a $1.2 billion budget for next year that did not include the...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Investigation launched over fairgrounds funds
SANDPOINT — A criminal investigation regarding claims of potential misuse of public funds is ongoing at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. The claim was brought to county officials by a fair employee and members of the Fair Board. As a result of the allegations, Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall asked the Sandpoint Police Department to investigate the claims against Fair Director Darcey Smith.
Second-annual Winter Wonderland Market returns to Wonder Building
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wonder Building is gearing up for the second-annual Winter Wonderland Market set to begin on November 19! The Winter Wonderland Market is a festive, fun-filled holiday market featuring activities for the whole family, including live music, movies, arts & gifts, Christmas trees and more. More than 20 local vendors and craftspeople, artisans and farmers will be...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Oct. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang up in the 100 block of Cavanaugh Bay Road in Coolin at 7:31 a.m. An alarm was reported...
