Sandpoint, ID

koze.com

Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fundraiser has helping kids in the (hand)bag

SANDPOINT — Every handbag has a story. A few years ago, woman and her friend decided to pop in to North Idaho Court Appointed Special Advocates' annual Purse Party. They each had treasured handbags and loved that the event helped children in need. The woman had donated one of...
SANDPOINT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students' bodies just before noon as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the Moscow, Idaho campus. The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington;...
BOISE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Neighbors allege conflict of interest

SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners have agreed to hold a “reconsideration hearing” for a minor land division after claims a conflict of interest existed. The MLD in question (MLD0084-22) was approved at the commissioners’ business meeting on Sept. 6 without complaint. In the minor land division, Candace Stephens, the landowner of Hundred Acre Wood, sought to turn one large parcel into four on her property, located just west of the Morton Slough in Sagle.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022

Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96

Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Elaine was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Max and Ellen Amsterdam. She was born into a family of performance artists, child prodigies, violinists, cellists, comedians and pianists. She...
SAGLE, ID
koze.com

Moscow murder victims identified

The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - Nov. 15, 2022

Sheryl Dunker shared this Best Shot of a recent sunset taken on the Long Bridge. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
SANDPOINT, ID
The Center Square

Spokane council raises property taxes over mayor's objection

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is raising property taxes again next year despite opposition to that plan by Mayor Nadine Woodward and two of its members. The council in a 5-2 vote on Monday approved a 1% increase from the year prior, which will add nearly $650,000 to the city’s 2023 budget. Woodward had proposed a $1.2 billion budget for next year that did not include the...
SPOKANE, WA
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Investigation launched over fairgrounds funds

SANDPOINT — A criminal investigation regarding claims of potential misuse of public funds is ongoing at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. The claim was brought to county officials by a fair employee and members of the Fair Board. As a result of the allegations, Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall asked the Sandpoint Police Department to investigate the claims against Fair Director Darcey Smith.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Second-annual Winter Wonderland Market returns to Wonder Building

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wonder Building is gearing up for the second-annual Winter Wonderland Market set to begin on November 19! The Winter Wonderland Market is a festive, fun-filled holiday market featuring activities for the whole family, including live music, movies, arts & gifts, Christmas trees and more. More than 20 local vendors and craftspeople, artisans and farmers will be...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Oct. 30, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang up in the 100 block of Cavanaugh Bay Road in Coolin at 7:31 a.m. An alarm was reported...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

