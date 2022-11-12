ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Interstate 95 southbound reopens after accident in Center City

 3 days ago

Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia.

PennDOT says all southbound lanes of I-95 were closed between I-676 and Columbus Boulevard exits for an accident investigation.

The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. Saturday. The roads re-opened just before 10 a.m.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating.

There was no immediate information regarding any injuries.

Ash Dag
4d ago

drove by this scene this am and sad to say someone died in this accident 🙏 the state troopers had covered the body. my thoughts and prayers are with this person's family

