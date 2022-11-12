Interstate 95 southbound reopens after accident in Center City
Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia. PennDOT says all southbound lanes of I-95 were closed between I-676 and Columbus Boulevard exits for an accident investigation. The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. Saturday. The roads re-opened just before 10 a.m. Pennsylvania state police are investigating. There was no immediate information regarding any injuries.
Comments / 4