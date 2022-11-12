ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Fundraiser has helping kids in the (hand)bag

SANDPOINT — Every handbag has a story. A few years ago, woman and her friend decided to pop in to North Idaho Court Appointed Special Advocates' annual Purse Party. They each had treasured handbags and loved that the event helped children in need. The woman had donated one of...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022

Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96

Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Elaine was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Max and Ellen Amsterdam. She was born into a family of performance artists, child prodigies, violinists, cellists, comedians and pianists. She...
SAGLE, ID
KREM2

New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Neighbors allege conflict of interest

SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners have agreed to hold a “reconsideration hearing” for a minor land division after claims a conflict of interest existed. The MLD in question (MLD0084-22) was approved at the commissioners’ business meeting on Sept. 6 without complaint. In the minor land division, Candace Stephens, the landowner of Hundred Acre Wood, sought to turn one large parcel into four on her property, located just west of the Morton Slough in Sagle.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I don’t feel safer’: West Hills neighbors express concerns with Catalyst Project

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in Spokane’s West Hills neighborhood have voiced their concerns over the Catalyst Project, Catholic Charities’ newest housing project coming to their neighborhood. People living there say they have concerns about the project, especially because they say they don’t feel they have any say in it. They said they were stunned when they found out that...
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

MALLOY: Critchfield sends message to school officials

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members throughout the state, superintendents and business managers.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - Nov. 15, 2022

Sheryl Dunker shared this Best Shot of a recent sunset taken on the Long Bridge. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SMA announces October belt test honors

Sandpoint Martial Arts recently honored students who had completed their belt testing. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Reece Elvira, yellow belt; Malia Decker, yellow belt; Charlie Owens, orange belt; Elijah Mor, yellow belt; and Judah Harlicker, yellow belt. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Arie Elvira, yellow belt; William Nipps, yellow belt; Serenity Nicolls, yellow belt; Dominick Nicolls, yellow belt; Lora Nicolls, yellow belt; and Charlie Manning, orange belt.
SANDPOINT, ID
The Center Square

Spokane council raises property taxes over mayor's objection

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is raising property taxes again next year despite opposition to that plan by Mayor Nadine Woodward and two of its members. The council in a 5-2 vote on Monday approved a 1% increase from the year prior, which will add nearly $650,000 to the city’s 2023 budget. Woodward had proposed a $1.2 billion budget for next year that did not include the...
SPOKANE, WA
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
ifiberone.com

Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine

KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
KAHLOTUS, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Investigation launched over fairgrounds funds

SANDPOINT — A criminal investigation regarding claims of potential misuse of public funds is ongoing at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. The claim was brought to county officials by a fair employee and members of the Fair Board. As a result of the allegations, Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall asked the Sandpoint Police Department to investigate the claims against Fair Director Darcey Smith.
BONNER COUNTY, ID

