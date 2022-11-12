Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fundraiser has helping kids in the (hand)bag
SANDPOINT — Every handbag has a story. A few years ago, woman and her friend decided to pop in to North Idaho Court Appointed Special Advocates' annual Purse Party. They each had treasured handbags and loved that the event helped children in need. The woman had donated one of...
‘Grumpy’ takes flight to honor those who fought for America
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Inland Northwest honors our veterans this holiday, one “grumpy” World War II vet from the Historic Flight Foundation rumbled to life to honor those who went to war. Grumpy is a Mitchell B-25, and like many other older Americans, it takes some time for him to get going on a chilly morning. On Friday, pilots...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022
Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96
Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Elaine was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Max and Ellen Amsterdam. She was born into a family of performance artists, child prodigies, violinists, cellists, comedians and pianists. She...
New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Neighbors allege conflict of interest
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners have agreed to hold a “reconsideration hearing” for a minor land division after claims a conflict of interest existed. The MLD in question (MLD0084-22) was approved at the commissioners’ business meeting on Sept. 6 without complaint. In the minor land division, Candace Stephens, the landowner of Hundred Acre Wood, sought to turn one large parcel into four on her property, located just west of the Morton Slough in Sagle.
‘I don’t feel safer’: West Hills neighbors express concerns with Catalyst Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in Spokane’s West Hills neighborhood have voiced their concerns over the Catalyst Project, Catholic Charities’ newest housing project coming to their neighborhood. People living there say they have concerns about the project, especially because they say they don’t feel they have any say in it. They said they were stunned when they found out that...
Shoshone News Press
MALLOY: Critchfield sends message to school officials
You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members throughout the state, superintendents and business managers.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Nov. 15, 2022
Sheryl Dunker shared this Best Shot of a recent sunset taken on the Long Bridge. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Inflation impacts local food bank ahead of Thanksgiving
POST FALLS, Idaho — Thanksgiving is approaching, and you may have to spend more money on Turkey this year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that whole frozen turkey prices were $1.15 per pound in 2021, and the price has jumped to $1.47 this year. A local food pantry, the Post Falls Food Bank, says they are seeing more people...
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
Bonner County Daily Bee
SMA announces October belt test honors
Sandpoint Martial Arts recently honored students who had completed their belt testing. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Reece Elvira, yellow belt; Malia Decker, yellow belt; Charlie Owens, orange belt; Elijah Mor, yellow belt; and Judah Harlicker, yellow belt. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Arie Elvira, yellow belt; William Nipps, yellow belt; Serenity Nicolls, yellow belt; Dominick Nicolls, yellow belt; Lora Nicolls, yellow belt; and Charlie Manning, orange belt.
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Spokane?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Spokane?
Spokane council raises property taxes over mayor's objection
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is raising property taxes again next year despite opposition to that plan by Mayor Nadine Woodward and two of its members. The council in a 5-2 vote on Monday approved a 1% increase from the year prior, which will add nearly $650,000 to the city’s 2023 budget. Woodward had proposed a $1.2 billion budget for next year that did not include the...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
ifiberone.com
Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine
KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Investigation launched over fairgrounds funds
SANDPOINT — A criminal investigation regarding claims of potential misuse of public funds is ongoing at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. The claim was brought to county officials by a fair employee and members of the Fair Board. As a result of the allegations, Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall asked the Sandpoint Police Department to investigate the claims against Fair Director Darcey Smith.
Coeur d’Alene City Council to consider hiring a company to monitor vacation rentals
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council may take action tonight on a proposal to hire a company for short-term rental host compliance services, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The move would give the city the means to go after an...
Comments / 0