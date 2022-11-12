Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Tigers Trounce USC Upstate 81-70 on Tuesday Night
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball improved to 2-1 on Tuesday night after a 81-70 win over in-state foe USC Upstate. The Tigers (2-1) were paced by a 20-point effort from junior Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake). Hunter finished with a career-high four 3-point field goals, while also tallying three assists. Senior Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Indiana/Castle) netted a career-high 18 points on an efficient 7-of-9 from the field and connected on 4-of-6 3-point field goal attempts.
wpde.com
South Carolina vs Clemson gets early kickoff
(WACH) — This year's Palmetto Bowl between South Carolina and Clemson will take place bright and early in the upstate. The Gamecocks and Tigers will kickoff against each other at noon on Saturday, Nov. 26th. ABC will broadcast the game from Memorial Stadium. This will be the first time...
wpde.com
Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
wpde.com
Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina
TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
wpde.com
Monster Jam returning to Columbia in celebration of 30th anniversary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Columbia for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Colonial Life Arena. On April 23, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets...
wpde.com
56th annual Governor's Carolighting kicks off Christmas season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gather your family and friends for a night of holiday cheer. Join Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster as they celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Governor’s Carolighting. The 56th annual event will take place at the South...
wpde.com
Trooper: Driver dead after going off-road in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a collision where the driver died in Saluda County. Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened on Sunday, November 13 at around 4:45 a.m. The driver was a 42-year-old person according to officials. A 1997 Honda sedan...
