semoball.com
Charleston hoop senior has worked to be 'a different player this year'
If the adage that an athlete is only as good as their last performance is true, then Charleston senior boy’s basketball player Fletravion Stanback is really, really good. The 6-foot-1 guard made up for a poor performance in the 2022 MSHSAA Class 3 State Semifinal game by closing the season last March with a 25-point game in the championship battle, which the Blue Jays won, and Stanback has spent the past seven-plus months working to build on that outing.
semoball.com
Hoops ‘22: Delta girls basketball motivated for run at state title
Following a loss in the state championship game a season ago, the Delta girls are hungry for another run at a state title in 2022-23. Bobcats coach David Heeb said neither he or his players watched the film from the loss in the state title game until just a few weeks ago.
semoball.com
Young SEMO QB, defense lead Redhawk rally
The future at the quarterback position for Southeast Missouri State is without question in the hands (and arm) of sophomore Paxton DeLaurent. However, in Saturday’s 31-7 win at Eastern Illinois, freshman Patrick Heitert had an impressive enough collegiate debut that the immediate future may be pretty good in HIS hands.
semoball.com
Hoops ‘22: Jackson’s Katie Waller eyes big senior season
Coming off a junior campaign that saw Jackson’s Katie Waller receive Class 6 All-State honors, All-SEMO Conference honors and the award for best free throw shooter in the conference, Waller is poised to continue her success as she prepares for her senior year. Waller credits basketball for making her...
New Madrid, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
semoball.com
Kennett's Gardner, Nigut, Pierce sign college baseball letters of intent
Kennett senior student-athletes Trey Gardner, Brooks Nigut and Tanner Pierce convened in the Kennett High School library Tuesday along with parents and coaches to sign letters of intent to continue their respective baseball careers and education at the college level. Trey Gardner committed to play baseball at the University of...
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
KFVS12
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
KFVS12
Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
fox17.com
Tennessee man charged with vehicular homicide after crash kills Missouri man
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a crash on Highway 100 which led to the death of a Missouri man is now a criminal case with charges against a Tennessee 40-year-old. MNPD reports 40-year-old Jeremy King of Troy, Tennessee is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed...
KFVS12
First Alert: Up to 3″ of snow reported, leading into chilly day and coldest night of fall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An upper disturbance moving over the region early this morning was bringing a swatch of rain, sleet and snow. Mostly melting as it hits the warm ground, but up to 3″ has been reported on raised surfaces, so some slick spots are certainly possible especially on bridges and overpasses.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
thunderboltradio.com
Two Earthquakes Recorded Near Tiptonville
Two earthquakes were recorded near Tiptonville on Friday. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.1 tremor occurred at 2:00 in the morning near Tiptonville Ferry Road. This was followed by a 3.2 earthquake that occurred around 9:30 in the morning. The larger earthquake was centered 3.6 miles...
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino in southeast Missouri will be held on Friday, December 2. According to Century Casino Caruthersville, the groundbreaking will be at 9:30 a.m. at the casino site. In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including...
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident
Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday. Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton. Reports said Hodges was...
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff schools raise $2.3K for Animal Welfare Alliance
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A teacher’s visit to a local dog groomer led to a month-long series of student fundraisers generating thousands of dollars for the no-kill animal shelter in Poplar Bluff. The Poplar Bluff Middle School art department and High School Student Council raised more than...
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
KFVS12
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk
Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
