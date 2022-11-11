Read full article on original website
Larry Duane Huey “Gator”
Larry Duane Huey “Gator”, of Appleton City, Missouri departed this life on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the age of 79, after several months of declining health. He passed peacefully with his wife, Karen, and his family by his side. Larry was born February 21, 1943 to Robbins...
Nina L. Christy
Nina L. Christy, 94, of Windsor, Missouri, died early Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Mo. She was born June 10, 1928, in Calhoun, Missouri, the daughter of Archie Lewis Kampe and Addie Mae (Shifflett) Kampe. On April 7, 1950, she married Donald Eugene Christy and he preceded her in death on October 29, 2013.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (11/15)
Kaden Luke Hentz of Springfield, MO was issued a warrant on 11/10/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Jon Anthony Headley of Liberty, MO was issued a warrant on 11/10/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/10/2022 for resisting/interfering with...
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/14)
Citation issued to Trevor Lasswell of Deepwater for speeding. Arrested Timothy Victor of Windsor on a Henry County warrant. Property damage in the 700 block of W. Division Road/ Report taken. Citations were issued to Dasyto L. Stewart, Clinton, for speed and failure to register a motor vehicle. Check the...
Thanksgiving Break for Clinton School District
This is the last week of school before Thanksgiving Break. Clinton Schools will not be in session November 21-25.
Clinton City Council Regular Meeting
City Hall – 105 E. Ohio Street, Clinton, MO 64735. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 • Immediately following Building Commission Hearing. November 15, 2022 at 5:30pm: Finance Committee Meeting. November 15, 2022 at 5:30pm: Public Safety Committee Meeting. November 15, 2022 at 6:00pm: Building Commission Meeting. November 15, 2022...
