ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's 40-point performance in Warriors' win vs. Cavs

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlfvV_0j8OF9Xg00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With the Golden State Warriors‘ five-game losing streak finally over, a winning streak is now underway in the Bay Area. After snapping their losing streak with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, the Warriors hosted the rising Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in San Francisco.

Behind another red-hot performance from Steph Curry, the Warriors held off Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs for their second straight victory, 105-101.

Curry led the Warriors with his second consecutive 40-point scoring effort. After dropping 47 points on Monday, Curry followed with 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field to go along with six made triples on 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

With the Warriors trailing by three points heading into the final period, Curry tallied 15 points in the fourth quarter. Curry hit the game-tying triple and the go-ahead bucket against the Cavs in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers, scoring 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field.

Following Golden State’s gritty win over the Cavaliers, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions to Curry’s fiery performance. Here’s a look at what fans, players and analysts were saying on Friday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Cavaliers Nation

Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line

Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steph Curry was hilariously hyped after nailing a pregame trick shot

One sure sign that Steph Curry is about to have a good game is if he nails a pregame trick shot and celebrates like he just won his fifth NBA Championship. Good news for Golden State Warriors fans, Curry did just that ahead of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. While the Warriors may gone a tepid 5-7 to start the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry’s not lost a step so far this year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy