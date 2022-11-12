NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's 40-point performance in Warriors' win vs. Cavs

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With the Golden State Warriors‘ five-game losing streak finally over, a winning streak is now underway in the Bay Area. After snapping their losing streak with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, the Warriors hosted the rising Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in San Francisco.

Behind another red-hot performance from Steph Curry, the Warriors held off Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs for their second straight victory, 105-101.

Curry led the Warriors with his second consecutive 40-point scoring effort. After dropping 47 points on Monday, Curry followed with 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field to go along with six made triples on 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

With the Warriors trailing by three points heading into the final period, Curry tallied 15 points in the fourth quarter. Curry hit the game-tying triple and the go-ahead bucket against the Cavs in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers, scoring 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field.

Following Golden State’s gritty win over the Cavaliers, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions to Curry’s fiery performance. Here’s a look at what fans, players and analysts were saying on Friday night.

