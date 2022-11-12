Read full article on original website
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
RECAP: Bobrovsky, penalty kill shine bright as Panthers beat Capitals
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves and Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals as the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Strong in the face of adversity, Florida went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. "I think our penalty kill deserves...
Hockey joyful for United States Paralympian after fight with bone cancer
Noah Grove had leg amputated at age 5, became five-time medal winner. Noah Grove barely hit the ice as an 11-year-old when he knew he found a new favorite sport. "We were doing a tri-sled hockey event at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, a facility in Baltimore which has a lot of things. I loved it from the first time out there," the two-time United States sled hockey Paralympian said. "I did not want to get off the ice."
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS
FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) 6:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10)
NJD@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Devils on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Upon arriving at the rink, the players were met by the team's unofficial official mascot of Reverse Retro games, METAL!. He greeted some of them shortly before they made their way...
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night
The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs Canucks
Henri Jokiharju will return to the lineup for the Sabres tonight in the finale of their four-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks. Jokiharju has missed 11 games since sustaining a facial fracture when the puck was shot off his mouth in Calgary on October 20. He averaged over 20 minutes in three games this season prior to his injury and ranked second on the Sabres in average ice time last season.
PREVIEW: Panthers face Capitals for first time since 2022 playoffs
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Facing off for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Florida Panthers will host the Washington Capitals at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. With the Panthers eliminating the Capitals in six games in that series to advance to Round 2...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
Blues take on the Blackhawks on 3-game win streak
St. Louis Blues (5-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks trying to prolong a three-game win streak. Chicago is 6-5-3 overall with a 0-2-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
Oilers host the Kings after Barrie's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (10-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings after Tyson Barrie scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers. Edmonton has gone 9-7-0 overall with a...
Duchene has goal, assist to help Predators hold off Wild
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Ryan Johansen had two assists for the Predators (7-8-1), who won for the fourth time in six games. "It's a hard league to win in," Johansen...
Don't Fear the Reaper: Stu Grimson Reflects on Time in Nashville
Former Predators Winger, Broadcaster Discusses His Career on Latest Predators Official Podcast Episode. Athlete. Attorney. Analyst. Author. Animated. All these characteristics describe Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson and the many different aspects of his life, and on Episode 180 of the Predators Official Podcast, the former Nashville Predators player and broadcaster spoke about each in depth.
Strome, Ducks top Red Wings in OT to end three-game skid
ANAHEIM -- Ryan Strome scored with 50 seconds left in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Honda Center on Tuesday. Mason McTavish and John Klingberg scored, and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks (5-10-1), who ended a three-game losing streak but remain the only NHL team without a win in regulation.
Tavares scores 400th NHL goal, Maple Leafs defeat Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- John Tavares scored his 400th NHL goal and had an assist, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. "Just a big win," Tavares said. "Just that more meaningful when you do it on a night where we get two points and the group plays well, everyone contributes. Get a big win for [goalie Matt Murray]. A good feeling tonight on the plane. Then when we get back home, kind of push it aside, regroup and get ready for Thursday (against the New Jersey Devils)."
Caps Can't Catch up to Cats
Two games into a three-game road trip, the Caps are still empty-handed. Following Tuesday night's 5-2 loss to the Panthers, the Caps are oh-for-Florida, and they've off to St. Louis for the journey's finale on Thursday night. The Caps found themselves chasing the Panthers all night and couldn't quite catch...
Recap: Lightning 5, Stars 4 - OT
Alex Killorn ends a back-and-forth battle against the Stars with the game-winning goal in overtime. The Lightning and Stars traded punches all night long on Tuesday before Alex Killorn delivered the game-winner in overtime to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-4 victory. With neither side able to pull away, the...
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
