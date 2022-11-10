Read full article on original website
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
COLM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.70, changing hands as high as $80.42 per share. Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITGR
In trading on Friday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.92, changing hands as high as $72.00 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool
These 2 Monster Growth Stocks Could Rise 124% and 201% From 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare management says the company could grow revenue at 38% annually for the next five years. CrowdStrike's powerful artificial intelligence engine gives the company an edge over other vendors. Investors should never put too much weight on near-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts. You’re reading a free article...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 2.86% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.17% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 4.80% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and FE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy
In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Mega-cap tech stocks are poised to drop as earnings for giants like Alphabet and Meta have left investors 'screaming for financial discipline,' analyst says
Mega-cap stocks could see a valuation reset as Meta and Alphabet earnings have disappointed, an analyst said. Tech giants are seeing less advertising revenue, but traditional ad agencies haven't been hit as hard, suggesting industry-specific troubles. The New York Stock Exchange's senior market strategist explained how the market could react...
Why Managed Futures ETFs Surged in 2022
2022 has been a very challenging year for investors as most major asset classes are down significantly and there have been very few places to hide. One small area that has managed to shine is managed futures. Managed futures ETFs offer these hedge fund strategies to individual investors in a...
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply higher, fueled by inflation optimism
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally started the day before after a soft inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes. Amazon AMZN.Ojumped 4.3%, with Apple AAPL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O both...
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $430.27, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%. Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer...
Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.07, changing hands as low as $34.49 per share. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 21.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNAL,MCW,LZ
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.3%. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan sentiment survey dropped by 5.2 points during November to a preliminary...
Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/13/2022
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR)...
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. POPULAR INC (BPOP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks...
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
