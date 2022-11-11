Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
live5news.com
2-car crash in Forestbrook area turns into gun incident, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are in the Forestbrook area investigating a gun incident after a two-vehicle crash. HCPD says someone pulled out a gun following a two-car crash on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive around 4 a.m. Officers did not say if any shots were fired.
wpde.com
Man arrested after trying to start fight at Horry County bar: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged in connection to an incident that happened over the summer at an Horry County bar was arrested last Thursday. Mark Eli Langford is charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000. Horry County...
wpde.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after pointing and firing a gun at a victim in Myrtle Beach. Regeria Martinese Grice has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder and possession of marijuana more than an ounce, according to online records.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach woman sentenced 15 years for drug charges including heroin, cocaine
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach woman has been sentenced and pleaded guilty to drug charges involving heroin and cocaine. Maura Bomar, 34, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking heroin and third-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Bomar was sentenced...
North Carolina man charged with raping, kidnapping 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
wpde.com
18-year-old arrested, charged for murder in Horry County, records say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Devin Lee Johnson with murder, according to online Horry County records. He was named as the suspect in a shooting that happened on Sept. 22 in the Socastee area. He was taken into custody Thursday. The shooting happened...
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
wpde.com
2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home
Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
abcnews4.com
Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
wpde.com
19-year-old charged after victim shot, killed following fight in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County teenager has been charged after a victim was shot and killed in Florence County Saturday night. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call of a shooting victim on Autumn Lane. Deputies said the victim was taken to...
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
live5news.com
Manufacturing company’s $18M expansion to bring more jobs to Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A manufacturing and engineering company is expanding and adding more jobs to Georgetown County. Envirosep says the $18 million expansion will create between 80 and 100 hundred jobs in the area. The company specializes in modular central plant production and skidded fluid handling, heat transfer and...
WECT
Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over during pursuit by law enforcement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman whose vehicle flipped over near Plum Nearly Lane on Monday, Oct. 24. The Sheriff’s Office says they were working with FBI Safe Streets and the Wilmington Police Department to look into possible drug activity at around 2 p.m.
