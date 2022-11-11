ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home

Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy