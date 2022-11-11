Japan-Based Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Plans Chesapeake, Virginia, Distribution Hub

Read full article on original website
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
Japanese company to establish warehouse, distribution facility in Chesapeake
A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Chesapeake . Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp. will create 25 new jobs with the project. “On our 50th anniversary of U.S. operations, we are pleased to partner with the City of...
Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
Langley engineers "waiting very anxiously" as NASA tries another Artemis launch
The countdown clock starts again! Early Wednesday morning, NASA will once again try to launch its Artemis I rocket, and local engineers are watching closely.
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
Rising RSV and flu cases keeping Hampton Roads hospitals busy
NORFOLK, Va. — New data from the Virginia Department of Health shows flu-like illness activity is "very high" right now. That has snowballed from the beginning of October when health experts reported minimal activity. Katie Halterman told 13News Now her 2-year-old son Brandon came down with RSV in mid-October....
Virginia Lab Adds High-Paying Jobs With $76.5M Federal Grant
(TNS) — Jefferson Lab, the Department of Energy particle accelerator facility in Newport News, plans to hire dozens of new positions and upgrade research equipment and workspaces with millions in new federal funding. The national laboratory is getting $76.5 million in new funding as part of a federal spending...
Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent
NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
Black Diamond Weekend kicks off in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Black BRAND is reuniting entrepreneurs for another year with their Black Diamond Weekend conference in Downtown Norfolk. “We need this time of inspiration, encouragement, information to be able to transform our businesses for the coming year,” said Blair Durham, the co-founder of Black BRAND. Kim...
Newport News seeking mural artist for new project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service dog
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local makers...
A basketball game on an aircraft carrier has never been held in Norfolk. Could it happen?
Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga will square off on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, for the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.
Concerns over 'environmental injustice' after Hampton approves rezoning of historic school site
HAMPTON, Va. — As developers now have a clear path to redevelop a historic plot of land in Hampton, other community stakeholders are raising concerns about questions over the environmental impact. On Wednesday, Hampton's City Council approved in a 6-1 vote the rezoning of the former site of the...
Schools in Hampton Roads among the list of security equipment grant recipients
VIRGINIA, USA — Administrators with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) said they are doling out $12 million in state school security equipment grants, according to a news release issued Thursday. The money will go to help 431 eligible schools across the Commonwealth, which need the boost most. The...
Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
Virginia State Police: 2 dead in weekend crashes on the Peninsula
Virginia State Police say two people were killed in crashes in Hampton and York County, Friday and Saturday. Police say one was a four-vehicle crash. The other, a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
Former Yankee Candle Williamsburg store set to become entertainment center
The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to award a revenue-sharing incentive to Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center that plans to open in 2023.
