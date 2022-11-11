Read full article on original website
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
Missourinet
Sullivan Company Furnishes Schools And Businesses With Bulletproof Equipment
The founder of a Missouri business is looking to install bulletproof furniture in school districts across the state to protect students and staff from the threat of an active shooter. Executive Wood Products, based in Sullivan, Missouri, manufactures solid wood products in addition to ballistic resistant furniture that’s designed to protect from shots up to and including 7.62mm rifle rounds from an AK47, AR15, and .308.
KMOV
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
See Why This is One of the Highest-Rated Hikes in Missouri
There are a lot of places to hike in Missouri, so if you say you've found the best one, that's really saying something. Based on online ratings, there is one hike in the Show Me State that almost constantly is rated as one of the best and there's new video to show why.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
fourstateshomepage.com
Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”
From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
CANCELED: Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for Owensville, Mo. man
The Owensville Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for an elderly man who went missing Friday.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees
Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
Happy holidays! These are the holiday light displays to visit this season
ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss. The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.
St. Louis is offering free firewood for residents
The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is offering free firewood to the City of St. Louis residents.
edglentoday.com
United Steel Workers Announces Union Reaches New Four-Year Agreement With U.S. Steel
PITTSBURGH - The United Steelworkers (USW) has announced that the union has reached a tentative agreement on a new, four-year contract on behalf of roughly 13,000 members of 13 local unions at U.S. Steel facilities featuring major economic and contract language improvements. U.S. Steel represents workers at Granite City Steel....
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest at Duke’s BBQ in Wentzville: $50 Gift Certificate for $25!
ST. LOUIS — Burgers, brisket, and burnt ends are must-tries when you first go to Duke’s BBQ. Before you sit down to order the main dish, try the burnt end ragoons or the pulled pork nachos!. We invite you to Be Our Guest by purchasing a $50 gift...
myleaderpaper.com
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks
The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
A new type of Macy’s store is opening in Chesterfield
Market by Macy’s at the Chesterfield Commons will host 30 youth and staff from the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.
KTLO
17 domain names linked to online scams seized and frozen
ST. LOUIS — Seventeen domain names linked with work-from-home and reshipping scams were seized Thursday and shut down by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.The websites were being used to commit identity theft, aggravated identity theft, access device fraud and mail and wire fraud via the scams, according to a court affidavit used to initiate the seizures.
