Washington, MO

Missourinet

Sullivan Company Furnishes Schools And Businesses With Bulletproof Equipment

The founder of a Missouri business is looking to install bulletproof furniture in school districts across the state to protect students and staff from the threat of an active shooter. Executive Wood Products, based in Sullivan, Missouri, manufactures solid wood products in addition to ballistic resistant furniture that’s designed to protect from shots up to and including 7.62mm rifle rounds from an AK47, AR15, and .308.
SULLIVAN, MO
KMOV

Personal property bills jump by 20 percent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”

From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees

Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
EUREKA, MO
5 On Your Side

Happy holidays! These are the holiday light displays to visit this season

ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss. The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks

The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
BARNHART, MO
KTLO

17 domain names linked to online scams seized and frozen

ST. LOUIS — Seventeen domain names linked with work-from-home and reshipping scams were seized Thursday and shut down by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.The websites were being used to commit identity theft, aggravated identity theft, access device fraud and mail and wire fraud via the scams, according to a court affidavit used to initiate the seizures.
HAZELWOOD, MO

