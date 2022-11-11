SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO