Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
Ammo manufacturer heading to Bryan County creating 600 jobs and now hiring
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, Governor Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County. The $60 million project will create 600 new jobs, for which the company is currently hiring.
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
