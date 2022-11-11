ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro

Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Polling changes, locations for the Warnock, Walker runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced the updated polling changes and locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Polling changes: I-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church will vote at the Montgomery Athletic Association at 10155 Ferguson Avenue8-13 Savannah Christian School will vote at 8-03 Silk […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

City council votes unanimously to rename Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square. The removal process began immediately. City workers removed the Calhoun Square signage within an hour of the vote, according to a resident who lives nearby the square. Workers also dug up the block from the bricks in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Meet the Market: Bobby Barkley at Sugar Magnolia

This is part of a continuing series on individuals and businesses at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. The market is located behind Visit Statesboro! / the Statesboro Visitors Center and Convention Bureau at 222 S. Main St. The market’s annual Shopping by Lantern Light event is also featured in this latest installment.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Former owner of Savannah Mellow Mushroom charged with tax crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.
SAVANNAH, GA
HISTORY.com

The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'

An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Chairman responds to voter’s rejection of TSPLOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County voters voted against Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) — the one-cent sales tax that would have allowed local governments to pay for transportation improvement projects for the next 5 years. “While TSPLOST not passing may slow things down, it’s not going to stop anything,” Chairman Chester […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Celebrate Rolling Monkey’s 4th birthday this weekend

This weekend, Statesboro favorite Rolling Monkey is turning four! Rolling Monkey is locally owned by Georgia Southern alumni Garrett and Meagan Clark. You can join the celebration this Sunday, November 13, to help Rolling Monkey continue to inspire people who inspire the world. Each year, the Clarks and Rolling Monkey...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Humane Society says stolen dog is back safe

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. The Humane Society of Greater Savannah says that a dog that was stolen is back safe. Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. (Nov. 10) (AP Video: Mike Schneider)
SAVANNAH, GA

