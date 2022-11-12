Read full article on original website
Louisiana Defeats ETSU to Win the Asheville Championship
The Ragin Cajuns played ETSU on Sunday in the Asheville Championship. UL won 81-77 to win the tournament. The Cajuns played a very good game. They lead for the entire 1st half, fell off for a bit in the second, but managed to close out ETSU at the end of the 2nd half to win the game. It was a hard-fought game toward the end but the Cajuns played well throughout.
LSUSports.net
White Powers LSU to Scrimmage Victory over UL Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. – Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
WWL-TV
LSU keeps rising, Tulane slips in latest AP poll
NEW ORLEANS — Amazingly LSU likely controls its own fate as far as getting into a college football playoff. A gritty 13-10 win over Arkansas has the Tigers at 8-2 with a berth in the SEC Championship game against Georgia. Two wins to finish the season and a win over currently top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship would likely give the Tigers a berth in the CFP over Tennessee despite losing to the Vols earlier this year.
Florida State opens as significant favorite over Louisiana-Lafayette
The Seminoles are a three-score favorite in their second to last game of the regular season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Harold Perkins picks up national Defensive Player of the Week honor for monster performance in LSU-Arkansas game
Harold Perkins has been turning heads in the SEC all season. Saturday, the 5-star LSU freshman linebacker helped lead the Tigers to victory over Arkansas with a monster performance in the Battle for the Golden Boot. Perkins is the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Defensive Player of the Week for Week...
What they are saying nationally about LSU's 13-10 win over Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — No. 7 LSU won a very ugly game over Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Here's what those in sports media are saying about the game.
brproud.com
Governors of Louisiana, Arkansas exchange friendly jabs on social media as Tigers vs. Razorbacks game begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards and Governor Asa Hutchinson are friendly competitors this weekend as the LSU Tigers face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The two tweeted each other with mild jabs shortly after the game started Saturday. Hutchinson’s tweet included a picture of the...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
LAFAYETTE – Pedestrian Death by Street Name Petition Circulating
A new petition to address pedestrian deaths in Louisiana is circulating online. Edna Guillory of Broussard started a petition to ask the State of Louisiana to publish statistics on pedestrian deaths by highway/street in Louisiana. Guillory, according to the petition, believes that having those statistics available might help make Louisiana...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
theadvocate.com
Amanda Martin becomes first woman, Black lawyer to serve as 15th JDC’s chief public defender
Amanda Martin always envisioned herself being the first at something. Growing up, the Lafayette native and sports lover thought she’d make history as a woman sportscaster, but that glass ceiling was shattered partly by Phyllis George and Jayne Kennedy, the first Black woman to host a network sports broadcast.
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
NOLA.com
Pope John Paul II plays through grief after coach’s son dies in car crash
The Pope John Paul II volleyball team played through grief Saturday as it mourned the death of Christian Tullis, a 16-year-old son to coach Danny Tullis and the younger brother of senior volleyball player Ali Tullis. Christian Tullis died in a car crash in St. Tammany Parish on Interstate 12...
Kaplan High Freshman’s ‘Giveback’ for Kids at Women’s & Children’s Hospital
Madison's 2nd Annual Giveback all started several years ago when a young girl named Madison (Madi) was hospitalized from a severe spider bite during Easter time. While in the hospital someone brought Madison an Easter basket to brighten her day. Since then, now 14, Madison has asked for donations to help put a smile on the faces of children hospitalized over the Christmas holiday.
theadvocate.com
Ville Platte mayor recalls visit with Anthony Bourdain on national podcast
When asked on “Small Town Podcast,” which was released last week, why someone should visit Ville Platte, Mayor Jennifer Vidrine quickly replied “the best food, the friendliest people.”. She then launched into a story about scraping hair from a hog at a boucherie with Anthony Bourdain, the...
theadvocate.com
Cupid pays tribute to 'The Freeze' line dance with remake of 'If You Don't Want Me To'
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, created one of the most widely recognized line dances in 2007 with his 5X Platinum song "Cupid Shuffle." Now, he's releasing his version of Ronnie Milsap's "If You Don't Want Me To" — the catchy 1980 song with an associated line dance called "The Freeze."
