Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State wins 2022 NSIC Championship

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Tasked with beating the No. 3 team in the country on their home floor, No. 9 St. Cloud State Volleyball earned their second-straight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament Championship by taking down Concordia-St. Paul in a five-set thriller at the Gangelhoff Center on Sunday afternoon.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies Light Up Presentation College 76-46

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team closed a successful opening weekend at Halenbeck Hall Sunday afternoon. The Huskies lit up Presentation College with a 76-46 victory. Freshman Jada Eggebrecht lead the Huskies in scoring for the second game in a row with 20 points. GAME...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Host Minnesota State for a Non-Conference Match-Up

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will have its 2022-23 home debut. The Huskies are set to host a non-conference match-up with the Minnesota State Mavericks Tuesday evening. The game is set for an 7:00 p.m. CT tip-off at Halenbeck Hall. The NSIC Network will provide the game stream while live stats will be provided on the St. Cloud State men's basketball schedule page.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies Swim & Dive Earn Multiple Wins at JoAnn Andregg Invitational

St. Paul, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive earned multiple dual victories at the JoAnn Andregg Invite in St. Paul, Minn., as the men's team defeated St. Thomas and the women's team beat St. Thomas and fell to Minnesota State. The Huskies swept the competition at the meet, earning 25 first-place finishes, 13 from women's events and 12 from men's events.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

(RV) Huskies swept by No. 7/8 Bulldogs

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey dropped their series finale 5-1 to No. 7/8 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday afternoon at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies were outshot 25-19, again holding Minnesota Duluth to their second-lowest shot total of the year. 18 of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies Open Season with 76-51 Win Over Valley City

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State women's basketball team opened their season with bang Saturday evening in Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies topped Valley City 76-51. Freshman Jada Eggebrecht lead St. Cloud in scoring with 16 points. GAME SUMMARY. St. Cloud State may have opened with a slow...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Six Huskies earn titles at Dakota Wesleyan Open

MITCHELL, S.D. – No. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling earned titles at six of 10 weight classes and placed 16 Huskies total at the Dakota Wesleyan Open on Saturday in Mitchell. No. 8 Anthony Herrera enjoyed a dominant Open on his way to the title at 165, going 5-0 with a pin, a tech fall and one major decision while outscoring his opponents 49-9. No. 5 Paxton Creese added a title at 125 while going 5-0 with three bonus-point wins (1 PF, 1 TF, 1 MD).
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Skates Past No. 17 Western Michigan to Earn Split

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – After a disappointing showing on Friday, No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (9-3-0, 2-2-0 NCHC) bounced back in a big way, defeating No. 17 Western Michigan, 4-1, on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies dominated the game in every fashion, as they scored in the game's first 65 seconds, outshot the Broncos, 29-12, and won 40-of-60 faceoffs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Drops 4-2 Result to No. 17 Western Michigan

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (8-3-0, 1-2-0 NCHC) fell behind and couldn't overcome a two-goal deficit, falling 4-2, to No. 17 Western Michigan (8-4-0, 3-0-0 NCHC) on Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. The Huskies committed eight penalties and were outshot, 30-21 in the game.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
tcbmag.com

Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?

Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash

Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Craig credits student voter turnout at Carleton, St. Olaf for reelection win

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is crediting the youth vote for her win.She defeated Republican Tyler Kistner in what was one of the most expensive congressional races this year. But Craig says record turnouts at two college campuses in her 2nd District - St. Olaf and Carleton - pushed her over the edge to victory.For many of the students in Northfield, abortion was their top issue."Not only because I am a woman and the people I love are women, no one has the right to tell a woman what she can and can not do with her body," said...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Deer Hunting Numbers Down Compared to Last Year

The firearms deer hunting season started last Saturday. According to the Minnesota DNR deer harvested numbers are down 23% compared to opening weekend last year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says about 69,000 deer were registered through Monday of this week. The northwest part of the state saw the biggest decline in deer harvested with 32% less, northeast was down 24%, the central and southeastern portions of the state were down 18% and the southwest was down 15%.
MINNESOTA STATE

