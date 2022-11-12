Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State wins 2022 NSIC Championship
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Tasked with beating the No. 3 team in the country on their home floor, No. 9 St. Cloud State Volleyball earned their second-straight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament Championship by taking down Concordia-St. Paul in a five-set thriller at the Gangelhoff Center on Sunday afternoon.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Light Up Presentation College 76-46
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team closed a successful opening weekend at Halenbeck Hall Sunday afternoon. The Huskies lit up Presentation College with a 76-46 victory. Freshman Jada Eggebrecht lead the Huskies in scoring for the second game in a row with 20 points. GAME...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Host Minnesota State for a Non-Conference Match-Up
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will have its 2022-23 home debut. The Huskies are set to host a non-conference match-up with the Minnesota State Mavericks Tuesday evening. The game is set for an 7:00 p.m. CT tip-off at Halenbeck Hall. The NSIC Network will provide the game stream while live stats will be provided on the St. Cloud State men's basketball schedule page.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Swim & Dive Earn Multiple Wins at JoAnn Andregg Invitational
St. Paul, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive earned multiple dual victories at the JoAnn Andregg Invite in St. Paul, Minn., as the men's team defeated St. Thomas and the women's team beat St. Thomas and fell to Minnesota State. The Huskies swept the competition at the meet, earning 25 first-place finishes, 13 from women's events and 12 from men's events.
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) Huskies swept by No. 7/8 Bulldogs
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey dropped their series finale 5-1 to No. 7/8 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday afternoon at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies were outshot 25-19, again holding Minnesota Duluth to their second-lowest shot total of the year. 18 of...
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Open Season with 76-51 Win Over Valley City
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State women's basketball team opened their season with bang Saturday evening in Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies topped Valley City 76-51. Freshman Jada Eggebrecht lead St. Cloud in scoring with 16 points. GAME SUMMARY. St. Cloud State may have opened with a slow...
scsuhuskies.com
Six Huskies earn titles at Dakota Wesleyan Open
MITCHELL, S.D. – No. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling earned titles at six of 10 weight classes and placed 16 Huskies total at the Dakota Wesleyan Open on Saturday in Mitchell. No. 8 Anthony Herrera enjoyed a dominant Open on his way to the title at 165, going 5-0 with a pin, a tech fall and one major decision while outscoring his opponents 49-9. No. 5 Paxton Creese added a title at 125 while going 5-0 with three bonus-point wins (1 PF, 1 TF, 1 MD).
scsuhuskies.com
No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Skates Past No. 17 Western Michigan to Earn Split
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – After a disappointing showing on Friday, No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (9-3-0, 2-2-0 NCHC) bounced back in a big way, defeating No. 17 Western Michigan, 4-1, on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies dominated the game in every fashion, as they scored in the game's first 65 seconds, outshot the Broncos, 29-12, and won 40-of-60 faceoffs.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Drops 4-2 Result to No. 17 Western Michigan
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (8-3-0, 1-2-0 NCHC) fell behind and couldn't overcome a two-goal deficit, falling 4-2, to No. 17 Western Michigan (8-4-0, 3-0-0 NCHC) on Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. The Huskies committed eight penalties and were outshot, 30-21 in the game.
Minnesota rushes for 302 yards, smothers Northwestern
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead Minnesota to a 31-3 home win
mprnews.org
Colder than normal into next week; Snow chances ramp up Monday into Tuesday
Our Twin Cities Thursday high temperature of 68 degrees equaled our average Twin Cities high for May 11. The highs in the lower 30s that we saw yesterday and that we’ll see again today are typical of early December. Our average Twin Cities high is 44 degrees on Nov. 12.
tcbmag.com
Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?
Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
mprnews.org
Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash
Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Rep. Craig credits student voter turnout at Carleton, St. Olaf for reelection win
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is crediting the youth vote for her win.She defeated Republican Tyler Kistner in what was one of the most expensive congressional races this year. But Craig says record turnouts at two college campuses in her 2nd District - St. Olaf and Carleton - pushed her over the edge to victory.For many of the students in Northfield, abortion was their top issue."Not only because I am a woman and the people I love are women, no one has the right to tell a woman what she can and can not do with her body," said...
Deer Hunting Numbers Down Compared to Last Year
The firearms deer hunting season started last Saturday. According to the Minnesota DNR deer harvested numbers are down 23% compared to opening weekend last year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says about 69,000 deer were registered through Monday of this week. The northwest part of the state saw the biggest decline in deer harvested with 32% less, northeast was down 24%, the central and southeastern portions of the state were down 18% and the southwest was down 15%.
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
