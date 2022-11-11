PHOENIX — Phoenix High School boys' soccer team defied all odds and went from being ranked 14th in the 4A state playoffs to being the state runner-ups. “They had the grit and that’s kind of what we're working on this year, we wanted to build that mental toughness to get through those playoff games and I said once the playoffs start, it’s not always the better team but the team that is the toughest and is willing to fight through to the end,” said Chris Gallegos, the head coach for the boys' soccer team.

