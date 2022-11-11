ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Grinding Toward Greatness | Top-Seeded Placer Football Aims For 7th SJS Title

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This article, Grinding Toward Greatness | Top-Seeded Placer Football Aims For 7th SJS Title, was first published on SportStarsMag.com. Battle-Tested And Powered By Legacy, The 10-0 Placer Football Team Opens Its Postseason Hosting Woodcreek In A Sac-Joaquin Section Quarterfinal...
FOX40

Recap of quarterfinals of Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs continued Friday night with the quarterfinals.  Here are the playoff games FOX40 followed throughout the quarterfinal round.  Central Catholic at Monterey Trail In Division I, the fourth-seeded Monterey Trail Mustangs welcomed the No. 5 Central Catholic Raiders.  The Mustangs were one of four teams […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KDRV

Phoenix boys soccer

Phoenix celebrates the Pirates at community parade. PHOENIX, Ore-- You could call it a Cinderella story. The Phoenix Pirates boys soccer team fo…
PHOENIX, OR
KTVL

Phoenix High School boys soccer team defy all odds to make it to the state championship

PHOENIX — Phoenix High School boys' soccer team defied all odds and went from being ranked 14th in the 4A state playoffs to being the state runner-ups. “They had the grit and that’s kind of what we're working on this year, we wanted to build that mental toughness to get through those playoff games and I said once the playoffs start, it’s not always the better team but the team that is the toughest and is willing to fight through to the end,” said Chris Gallegos, the head coach for the boys' soccer team.
DALTON, GA
Appeal-Democrat

Marysville beaten at home in D-VI quarterfinals

Back in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Marysville High football team opened up the Division VI bracket against five-time champion Bradshaw Christian at home Friday night in the quarterfinals. Up 7-0 after the opening quarter, No. 4 Marysville allowed 21 unanswered points to fall...
MARYSVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy