The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the month of October 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 29-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was seen on surveillance skip scanning goods to the value of $85.80. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The video was placed into evidence.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO