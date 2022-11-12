Read full article on original website
Clayton County to hold Saturday rental assistance sign- up
Clayton County will help residents needing rental assistance sign up for the support this weekend....
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos, thefts and shots fired at residents during theft at property
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Unlicensed driver charged after she and the unlicensed person she allowed to drive crashed and then left the scene
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the month of October 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 29-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was seen on surveillance skip scanning goods to the value of $85.80. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The video was placed into evidence.
Monroe Local News
Over 35 agencies participating in Public Safety Career Fair on November 15
The Georgia Chapter of NOBLE is hosting a public safety career fair on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. Over 35 agencies are registered to participate including local, state, and federal law enforcement, fire rescue, and 911 dispatch. The event is free and open to the public.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Pig found hoofin’ around in Fayette County neighborhood
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a not so ty-pig-cal Monday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One animal pig’ed the right place to go hiding in south Fayette County. Deputies received a call stating that the domesticated pig was found in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman sleeping in Pilot Park arrested on drug charges; suicide threat and slew of mental health issues and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Warrant Attempt –...
DeKalb County disabled man forced to move from state contracted facility because of low staffing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 60-year-old Errick Gore told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that their brother was forced to move out of a state-contracted assisted living facility last week because of staffing shortages. Gore, who lives with an intellectual disability, qualifies for services under the Georgia...
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
accesswdun.com
Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple
A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
accesswdun.com
Northeast Georgia Health System to expand its Braselton hospital
Northeast Georgia Health System plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the Emergency Department. This expansion, which is scheduled to break ground in late November, paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Work underway on roundabout at Hub Junction
COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11. The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million...
Gov. Brian Kemp to testify before Fulton County grand jury Tuesday
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp will testify before the special purpose grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election on Tuesday, Channel 2 has learned. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In August, a judge ordered Kemp to testify, but allowed him to...
wuga.org
Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County
After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County 12th Annual free Public Safety Fall Festival scheduled for Nov. 19
(Lawrenceville, Ga., November 07, 2022) – Enjoy giveaways, demonstrations, and touch-a- truck experiences featuring SWAT vehicles, fire trucks, and more provided by Gwinnett Police and Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services at the 12th Annual Public Safety Fall Festival. The 2022 Public Safety Fall Festival will be held at 12...
WGAU
Gainesville Police Chief weighs in on fentanyl crisis
Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said first responders are using more...
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
WGAU
Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School
Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility
COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor. The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently...
