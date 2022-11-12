ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monroe Local News

LPD Reports: Unlicensed driver charged after she and the unlicensed person she allowed to drive crashed and then left the scene

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the month of October 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 29-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was seen on surveillance skip scanning goods to the value of $85.80. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The video was placed into evidence.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Over 35 agencies participating in Public Safety Career Fair on November 15

The Georgia Chapter of NOBLE is hosting a public safety career fair on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. Over 35 agencies are registered to participate including local, state, and federal law enforcement, fire rescue, and 911 dispatch. The event is free and open to the public.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pig found hoofin’ around in Fayette County neighborhood

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a not so ty-pig-cal Monday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One animal pig’ed the right place to go hiding in south Fayette County. Deputies received a call stating that the domesticated pig was found in the...
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
MACON, GA
accesswdun.com

Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple

A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
BRASELTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Northeast Georgia Health System to expand its Braselton hospital

Northeast Georgia Health System plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the Emergency Department. This expansion, which is scheduled to break ground in late November, paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical...
BRASELTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Work underway on roundabout at Hub Junction

COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11. The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville Police Chief weighs in on fentanyl crisis

Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said first responders are using more...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School

Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
ATHENS, GA

