Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
ocsportszone.com
CIF football semifinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
CIF football semifinal football games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted. Los Alamitos vs. Mater Dei, Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Vista Lago at Northwood (tentative, Irvine Stadium) Division 9. Norte Vista at Laguna Beach. San Dimas at Diamond Bar.
CIF Football: Lakewood Travels For Semifinals Friday, Would Host Championship
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood football team will hit the road Friday for a 7 p.m. CIF Southern Section Division 8 semifinal game at Rancho Verde High in Moreno Valley. Tickets aren’t yet available but we will post the link as soon as it goes live.
Long Beach, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Long Beach. The Warren High School basketball team will have a game with Mira Costa High School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. The Narbonne High School basketball team will have a game with West High School - Torrance on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
foxla.com
Car slams into Anaheim house
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A frightening accident overnight in Anaheim when an out-of-control car slammed into a house in Anaheim. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
ladowntownnews.com
Native Son Bar opens in DTLA
After Orange County native Jon Sanchez joined Nestle’s accelerated management program as a USC Marshall School of Business graduate, his career took him on a journey across the country. Though work had driven him far from the sun-kissed beaches and rolling hills of OC, it was Southern California craft beer that always gave him a sense of home.
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
danapointtimes.com
Results of Tight Election Races Pending as Ballot Counting Continues
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna grows lead again for margin of nearly 260,000 votes
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes.
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA
Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
At this maker festival, the art and crafts for sale have personal stories
The Patchwork Show Makers Festival features hand-made, one-of-a-kind items from hundreds of artists, crafters and other vendors selected through a jury process. The post At this maker festival, the art and crafts for sale have personal stories appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Violent crash destroys car and tree in Seal Beach, 2 hospitalized
Two people were injured after a large SUV struck a tree in Seal Beach early Sunday morning, smashing the car to pieces and downing the tree that was hit. The crash, which occurred at about 4 a.m., sent a great deal of debris into the roadway near Seal Beach Boulevard and East Pacific Coast Highway, […]
orangecountytribune.com
E-paper for Nov. 12, 2022
Here’s the Saturday, Nov. 12 e-paper edition of The Orange County Tribune. To view, click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), just send us a request to orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
CBS News
Downtown Bellflower on the rebound, new comedy club drawing well-known comedians
While a lot of local business in Southern California have struggled in recent times due to the impacts of crime and homelessness, Downtown Bellflower is becoming a popular destination people going out. The Standup Comedy Club is at the center of the city's nightlife revival and there were plenty of people inside Friday night. CBSLA's Nicole Comstock reports.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Westminster, CA
Westminster is located in the northwest end of Orange County, California. Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and Fountain Valley border the city. It is well-known for its many Vietnamese refugees who immigrated during the 1970s and 1980s. They were the ones who pioneered the construction of Southeast Asian establishments...
Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach
Two cars overturned in the area of Wardlow Road and Bellflower Boulevard on Monday around 12:32 p.m., police said. The post Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Los Angeles police shooting reported in South L.A. area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers today was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk
A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time.
