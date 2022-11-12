ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Car slams into Anaheim house

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A frightening accident overnight in Anaheim when an out-of-control car slammed into a house in Anaheim. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
ANAHEIM, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Native Son Bar opens in DTLA

After Orange County native Jon Sanchez joined Nestle’s accelerated management program as a USC Marshall School of Business graduate, his career took him on a journey across the country. Though work had driven him far from the sun-kissed beaches and rolling hills of OC, it was Southern California craft beer that always gave him a sense of home.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Results of Tight Election Races Pending as Ballot Counting Continues

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
COMPTON, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA

Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

E-paper for Nov. 12, 2022

Here’s the Saturday, Nov. 12 e-paper edition of The Orange County Tribune. To view, click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), just send us a request to orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
CBS News

Downtown Bellflower on the rebound, new comedy club drawing well-known comedians

While a lot of local business in Southern California have struggled in recent times due to the impacts of crime and homelessness, Downtown Bellflower is becoming a popular destination people going out. The Standup Comedy Club is at the center of the city's nightlife revival and there were plenty of people inside Friday night. CBSLA's Nicole Comstock reports.
BELLFLOWER, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Westminster, CA

Westminster is located in the northwest end of Orange County, California. Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and Fountain Valley border the city. It is well-known for its many Vietnamese refugees who immigrated during the 1970s and 1980s. They were the ones who pioneered the construction of Southeast Asian establishments...
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk

A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time. 
NORWALK, CA

