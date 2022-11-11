Read full article on original website
Three Trojans Earn All-Conference Accolades
TROY, Ala. - The Sun Belt Conference announced that Amara Anderson, Tori Hester, and Julia Brooks garnered 2022 All-Sun Belt honors on Tuesday. For Anderson, this is her fourth consecutive year earning all-conference recognition and her third first-team award. Hester earned first-team recognition for the first time in her career, while Brooks earned second-team recognition making it back-to-back seasons picking up all-conference accolades.
Shiel Wood Named Broyles Award Nominee
TROY, Ala. – The architect of one of the nation's top defenses, Troy defensive coordinator Shiel Wood is a nominee for the Broyles Award, presented annually to college football's top assistant coach since 1996. In his first season at Troy, Wood has led the Trojans to one of the...
Troy Continues Road Trip with Visit to San Francisco
TROY, Ala. – After suffering their first loss of the season in their previous game against UCLA, the Troy Trojans will look to rebound in their next contest against the San Francisco Dons on Wednesday night. San Francisco and Troy will meet for the first time in their respective...
Carlton Martial Repeats as Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week
TROY, Ala. – The NCAA's all-time leader in career tackles, Carlton Martial, has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week for a second consecutive week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. Martial recorded 22 tackles in Troy's victory over Army this past Saturday as he...
Trojans Topple Power-Five Opponent Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – For the first time since the 1992-93 season, Troy starts its season 3-0 after taking down power-five opponent Florida State, 79-72 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Monday night. When the lights shined bright, the Trojans (3-0) took over for their first win over...
Troy Drops Road Contest to UCLA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Troy Trojans dropped their first game of the season on Sunday afternoon after falling to UCLA 95-83 at Pauley Pavilion. It was Troy's third game of a season-opening seven-game road trip. Troy falls to 2-1 on the year, while the UCLA Bruins improve to...
