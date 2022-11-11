ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designer Genevieve Gorder's Tips For Selecting Paint Colors

Choosing paint colors for your home can be a nerve-wracking experience. Do you go with the warm-toned gray to create a sense of coziness or a cool-toned gray to brighten up the space? Maybe your room is filled with neutrals, and you want to add a pop of color but aren't sure how pigmented it should be. Yes, all these questions flood our brains to the point where we surrender to a basic coat of white paint and call it a day. However, we believe you can avoid creating a bland design by following the tips of interior designer Genevieve Gorder.
Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic

This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
Inside the home of... Scandinavian designer Stine Goya

We all know how sought-after Scandinavian style has become, but this doesn't just stop at fashion; Scandi interior design is proving just as popular, with many wanting to emulate it in their own homes. Copenhagen-based fashion designer Stine Goya is known for her fun approach to fashion, with her collections featuring bold colour palettes, statement prints and sequinned head-to-toe looks – so, it comes as no surprise that her home echoes her joyous designs.
A guide to refreshingly refined Christmas decorating

The festive season is swiftly approaching. The aroma of orange peel, spicy clove, and balsam fir creates a merry atmosphere with a single sniff. Soon, soft mittens will embrace cold fingers and the shimmering star lights above London’s Oxford Street will glow. Cue Michael Buble’s Christmas album and pour yourself a frothy mug of hot chocolate because it’s time to think about decking the halls. Perhaps this conjures up visions of metallic tinsel, kitsch baubles, and all-things red and green. But Christmas decor doesn’t have to be brash. If you’re partial to elegant, pared-back interiors – look no further. This...
Splash of Arts: The Store that Helps Decorate Your Wall

Wall art is an affordable, maintenance-free as well as healthy, friendly option to decorate your walls. Eye-catching, attention grabber, and exceptional wall arts are good decorations for the walls of your living room, bedroom walls, kitchen, kid’s room, office space, and many others. However, with so many wall arts to choose from, getting the best one is overwhelming. Worry no more, as Splash of Arts is here to help you decorate your wall.

