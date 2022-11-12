Horses gallop into 3rd round

Clinton’s Josiah Mclaurin pulls away from the South Granville defense on a third quarter touchdown scamper that broke a scoreless tie. It would be all Dark Horses the rest of the way. Mike Carter|For the Independent

The presence of rain had been nonexistent in Sampson County for quite some time, but on Thursday night it made its presence known. With the Clinton Dark Horses hosting South Granville in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A Eastern Football Playoffs, both teams had to contend with a sloppy mess as heavy rain, especially in the first half, set the stage. Clinton, however, made the necessary adjustments and stormed off to victory, advancing to the third round with a 26-0 victory over the visiting Vikings.

Bad snaps and loose balls were a recurring theme all night long as the pouring rain made things quite treacherous.

Right from the get-go, the problems that lay ahead were evident when the Dark Horses mishandled the game’s opening kickoff, resulting in Clinton being pinned deep in their own zone at the 10-yard line. Something else that became evident right from the start was the dominating night Josiah McLaurin was about to have. McLaurin took a handoff up the middle and exploded through the South Granville defense, getting out into open field. It looked like he was about to grab the first touchdown of the night but the last Vikings defender tripped him up just enough for the touchdown-saving tackle. After that, more ball-handling issues shut down this first Dark Horse drive, yielding the first punt of the game.

The punt pinned South Granville inside their own 5-yard line, leaving the Vikings no room for error. They conservatively ran the ball for a three-and-out effort before having to punt the ball right back to Clinton. This punt was a poor one and Clinton’s offense was back in action in great field position at the South Granville 18-yard line. From there, though, the Dark Horses failed to produce after a holding call pushed them back and their drive ended on a missed field goal attempt.

Another three-and-out was the result of the Vikings next possession and they punted the ball away once more, this time with 23.5 seconds left in the first quarter. As the game rolled into the second quarter, Clinton kicked off this next drive at their own 29-yard line.

This drive was a long, clock eating drive that consisted of nearly 20 plays. At one point, the Dark Horses appeared to score the first touchdown of the game on a big run, but another holding call erased everything. Eventually, Clinton attempted another field goal but it was another miss, leaving the score at 0-0.

That was the score at halftime but the game was clearly being dominated by the Dark Horses. South Granville only ran seven plays in the first half but for Clinton, McLaurin tallied 155 yards on 26 carries.

After halftime, the rain had tapered off to more of a steady drizzle, which proved to be enough for Clinton to finally start working some magic.

South Granville had first possession in the second half and reeled off a big run on the first play from scrimmage. After that, though, it was more of the same for the Vikings as the next three plays failed to secure a first down and they punted the ball away. Clinton was trapped deep in their own zone at the 3-yard line but the Dark Horses were still able to seize momentum. Facing third down, McLaurin went around the right side and past the defense, storming 93 yards for the first score of the game. The two-point try was no good, but with 8:10 left in the third quarter, Clinton led 6-0.

Next, the teams exchanged possession, which yielded a Clinton punt from around midfield. Disaster hit for the Vikings as the ball caught one of South Granville’s special teams’ players in the back of the leg. In the frenzy of all that was going on, the Dark Horses noticed what had happened and recovered the live ball at the South Granville 7-yard line. Just a couple plays later, Jeffrey Arnette took a handoff around the left side and scored from 10 yards out. The PAT was unsuccessful again, leaving the score at 12-0 with 19.7 left in the third quarter.

The third quarter ended with that but as the fourth quarter got started, things continued trending Clinton’s way. Arnette picked off a Vikings pass attempt, putting the Dark Horses back on the field in South Granville territory. Having eaten up a ton of clock, Clinton bolstered their lead on a McLaurin 4-yard run. After the successful PAT, Clinton led 19-0 with 5:38 to go.

On the ensuing possession, Clinton’s defense got in on the scoring as Alex Evans intercepted another pass attempt and scampered 39 yards for the Pick-6. Another PAT was good and with 4:00 left, the Dark Horses led 26-0.

That proved to be the final score of the game as South Granville turned the ball over on downs late in the game and Clinton was able to kneel out the clock.

Offensively, McLaurin dominated for the Dark Horses, racking up 275 total rushing yards on 39 carries.

With the win, No. 7-seed Clinton is now 11-1 overall and advances to next week’s third round action, a rivalry match on the road against No. 2 East Duplin. Game time Friday is 7 p.m.