ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Grove, NC

Hobbton advances; Midway out

Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQwlk_0j8NB8W600
Trey Westbrook heaves a pass earlier in the year. File photo|Sampson Indpendent

Sampson County Football took place on Thursday due to potential inclement weather. Three teams were left representing the county: Clinton, Hobbton and Midway. The NCHSAA 2A and 1A state playoffs were in full effect, despite the weather. While Clinton defeated South Granville in heavy rain to advance onward to Round 3 (see story on 1B), Midway and Hobbton both hit the road a couple hours away to take on higher-seeded opponents.

Hobbton came back victorious and will take on a familiar foe in the third round. Meanwhile, Midway saw their season come to an end.

Hobbton

The No. 11-seed Hobbton Wildcats defeated the No. 6 Southside Seahawks in an upset, 42-34. ascending to 10-2 for the season as they took their sixth straight win.

It was a close throughout the game, and at halftime Southside held the lead by the narrowest of margins, at 21-20. A back and forth game saw Southside increased that lead ever so slightly, to 28-26, as the teams entered the fourth quarter. That is when Hobbton pulled away, outscoring Southside 16-6 to lift them to the eventual final score.

The Wildcats will be traveling next Friday, Nov. 18, to face the No. 3-seed Rosewood Eagles. The teams met back in September and it wasn’t a favorable outcome for Hobbton as they fell to the Eagles, 41-13.

Midway

The Raiders season started off rough. No. 24-seed Midway managed to turn that around and pull out a surprising victory to No. 9 East Carteret Mariners last week, however that upset momentum fizzled out quickly on Friday as Midway was sent home carrying a devastating loss to No. 8-seed Cummings Cavaliers, 42-7.

Midway climbed back into the playoff contention after losing their first two games this season. Their last 10 games they boasted a record of 7-3, at one point putting together a five-game win streak.

The Raiders end their season 7-5.

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Olive Tribune

Southern Wayne football coach dismissed

DUDLEY — Southern Wayne administrators have reportedly dismissed Frank Coston as head varsity football coach. The decision occurred last Tuesday. Coston guided the Saints to a 3-7 record, including a season-ending victory over county rival Charles B. Aycock. The five-point triumph snapped a 41-game skid in conference play. Since...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Farmville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Westover High School basketball team will have a game with Farmville Central High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FARMVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Four dead following collision on Highway 70

Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?

Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

NC man celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carvent Webb, of Charlotte, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Donald Ray Tucker Bridge honors fallen police officer

For 20 years the family of Clinton Police Officer Donald Ray Tucker has been fighting to get a prominent bridge in town named after him because he was killed in the line of duty. Their persistence has paid off. WRAL Fayetteville Reporter Gilbert Baez was there this morning when the...
CLINTON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police searching for missing man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy