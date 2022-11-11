Hyundai announced the launch of its Ioniq all-electric sub-brand in August 2020. The Korean automaker hopes to achieve over one million EV sales globally by 2025 and expects its electric marque to contribute with about half of those units. That’s a very bold target indeed. Since its inception, the company has only put out one model in the U.S., the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, that is set to change with the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan hitting American shores momentarily, followed by the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 an year later. All these models will sit on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that underpins the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. Can they be the sales success that Hyundai hopes for? Here's what the future holds for the Ioniq nameplate in the U.S.

