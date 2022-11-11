Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
Bugatti Mistral top speed, Rivian R2 delays: Car News Headlines
After Bugatti ceases production of the Chiron in the coming year, the automaker will switch to building the Mistral, a roadster sharing its underpinnings with the Chiron, and confirmed to be the last Bugatti with the mighty W-16 engine. Bugatti has designed the Mistral to go faster than 261 mph, and perhaps even faster than the 265.6-mph land speed record for an open-top car.
Top 10 cars that hold their value the best
Used cars have never held their residual value better, with 5-year and 3-year depreciation rates hitting unprecedented levels.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The VW Phaeton Was An Over-Engineered Cut Price Bentley With An Image Problem
Looking for a Bentley or Audi R8, but want to avoid paying the premium prices? Well, a used VW Phaeton could just fit the bill. The Phaeton was launched in 2002 as Volkswagen’s answer to the Mercedes-Benz S Class. It was marketed as a competitor to luxury sedans that carried a more affordable price tag. While on the outside, it looked like a grown-up VW Passat, the Phaeton shared some of its engineering with its stablemates from Bentley and Audi.
Top Speed
Here’s How the Hyundai Ioniq Portfolio Is Shaping Up
Hyundai announced the launch of its Ioniq all-electric sub-brand in August 2020. The Korean automaker hopes to achieve over one million EV sales globally by 2025 and expects its electric marque to contribute with about half of those units. That’s a very bold target indeed. Since its inception, the company has only put out one model in the U.S., the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, that is set to change with the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan hitting American shores momentarily, followed by the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 an year later. All these models will sit on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that underpins the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. Can they be the sales success that Hyundai hopes for? Here's what the future holds for the Ioniq nameplate in the U.S.
What’s Included in the 2023 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition?
Here's a look at the specs, features, and accessories included with the 2023 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED special edition model package. The post What’s Included in the 2023 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gorgeous 1965 Mustang With 5-Speed Upgrade Is Ready For Your Collection
Now on the docket for the Carlisle Auctions Lakeland, Florida auction. In 1964, the Mustang created an all new segment in the automotive market. Attention was immediate and profound, and the Mustang quickly became one of America’s favorite cars. With three assembly plants working around the clock to accommodate the market, Ford added to its successes with an all new K-Code Fastback model in 1965. The K-Code Mustang featured a 271-horsepower 289-cid High-Performance V8 engine, and this example is fitted with a period correct Paxton supercharger.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Top Speed
2023 Porsche 911 Turbo: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 911 Turbo has been the ultimate intersection of luxury and performance in the 911 lineup for nearly five decades. The Turbo is a Porsche that offers the same practicality as a standard Carrera, but with blistering performance that can rival supercars. It's a car that’s equally at home in both the pit lane at Laguna Seca and the HOV lane in rush hour traffic. The Turbo is all things to all people.
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
The U.S. Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
Flyin' Miata No Longer Offers V8 Swaps For The Mazda MX-5
Bad news: Flyin' Miata, the one-stop tuning shop for pretty much all things Mazda MX-5 Miata, has announced that its world-famous V8 swaps are no longer available. The news came via the company's website, where a statement posted on Thursday explained the sad reasoning:. "While Flyin' Miata has an extensive...
teslarati.com
Electric plane manufacturer takes off, receives worldwide orders
Australian regional airline Northern Territory Air Service (NTAS) has ordered 20 electric planes from manufacturer Eviation, and they are far from the only customer. Looking back only five years ago, the thought of electric commercial planes was laughable. Commercial jets use enormous amounts of energy just to keep them at cruising altitude, and they are often the choice of travel for trips spanning hundreds or thousands of miles. But with recent innovations in the sector, electric plane manufacturer Eviation is closer than ever to introducing this technology, and the airline industry is already beginning the ordering process.
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
Watch the world’s largest jet engines being built
Today the need for jumbo jet engines is inevitable. As planes fly across the world to many destinations, they need to be powered by mighty engines that can handle their weight and the cargo they carry. YouTube channel Fluctus showcases in their video the complex futuristic factories where these engines...
lifetrixcorner.com
Car Washes: The Pros and Cons of Doing it Yourself
Whether you’re a proud owner of a brand-new shiny car or your car is well-loved and a bit more static, you’ll understand the importance of having your vehicle look its best. Doing your car wash yourself can be incredibly satisfying and leave you with a freshly clean vehicle at a fraction of the cost. While auto detailing can be expensive, it’s also something that most people don’t want to spend too much on.
Top Speed
The Keeway C1002V Cruiser Is A Serious Threat To Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson has long been the manufacturer to beat in the cruiser segment, and it has fended off several rivals. For 2023 though, there’s a new player in town - Keeway - which has introduced the MBP C1002V cruiser at the EICMA. Now, the name might be odd, but the Italian motorcycle has all the makings of a capable cruiser and could very well draw away sales from the popular American giant.
Comments / 0