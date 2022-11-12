Read full article on original website
No. 2 Denver Sweeps Weekend Series at No. 12 North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The No. 2 Denver Pioneers hockey team scored three goals in both the second and third periods to defeat the No. 12 North Dakota Fighting Hawks 6-3 on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Denver (9-3-0, 5-1-0 NCHC) hasn't lost in regulation in the last...
Blocked punt costly, USD falls 28-19 against UND
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (USD) – North Dakota special teams accounted for nine points and that proved the difference in the Fighting Hawks’ 28-19 win against South Dakota Saturday inside the Alerus Center. It was the 100th meeting between the old NCC rivals. North Dakota protected its home turf for the 15th consecutive time in the […]
University of North Dakota defeats South Dakota with three straight touchdown passes
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three straight touchdown passes to propel North Dakota to a 28-19 win over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Saturday. Shuster hit Bo Belquist from two yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Fighting Hawks the lead, 14-13, at […]
[9/7] Denver Wins Eighth Summit League Tournament Title
DENVER – The [9/7] University of Denver men's soccer team got a goal from Liam Johnson in the first half and a pair from Griffin Meyer in the second half to defeat Kansas City 3-0 in the Summit League Final on Saturday afternoon at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium.
Denver Women’s Basketball Welcomes Loyola Marymount Tuesday
DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball program will close out a three-game homestand and play the middle home game in a stretch of five of six at home to start the season when the Pioneers welcome Loyola Marymount to Hamilton Gymnasium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast live on Evoca TV and Pioneer Vision.
PREVIEW: Pioneers Host Hornets on Monday Night
DENVER – The University of Denver Men's Basketball team looks to continue its strong start to the season with a home game on Monday night against Sacramento State. The Pioneers and Hornets will tip-off at 7 p.m. and can be watched on television on Altitude 2. Last Time Out.
Glasgow Leads Way as Denver Gets Split With North Dakota State
FARGO, ND --Cadi Boyer racked up 10 kills with a .563 hitting percentage to help carry the Denver volleyball team to a 3-2 victory (25-17, 27-25, 27-29, 17-25, 15-9) against the North Dakota State Bison Saturday on the road at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. The conference win improved Denver's record to...
Denver Drops 77-68 Contest to Northern Colorado
DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball team couldn't overcome a 20-0 Northern Colorado spurt to end the first and start the second on Friday night, falling to the Bears 77-68 inside Hamilton Gymnasium. The Pioneers (0-2) had three players score in double figures, led by Jojo Jones,...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF MILL ROAD FOR ND STATE MILL CONSTRUCTION
Grand Forks road crews will be closing the southbound lane of Mill Road at the ND State Mill on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The lane closure is to allow a crane to be parked next to the ND State Mill for work on their roof. The lane closure is expected...
Five-passenger vehicle strikes tree in Walsh County, one killed
EDINBURG, N.D. (KXNET) — A vehicle carrying six individuals crashed into a tree on Saturday evening in Walsh County, killing one passenger and injuring another. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), at approximately 9:13 p.m. on November 12, a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Christopher Thompson from Grafton carrying five passengers was traveling eastbound […]
GF schools hire international help
The struggle to fill open teaching positions has forced the Grand Forks School District to look at international instructors to fill those roles. A staff report says the district has hired 14 teachers from the countries of Ghana…Nigeria…Philippines…and Zimbabwe. Two of those instructors are currently employed. Seven...
Gun shots fired in south Grand Forks
Grand Forks police say an adult female was placed into custody after a Sunday morning report of shots fired. The GFPD responded to 137 Columbia Court around 8:30 a.m. by a party who said they saw a female fire a handgun. When officers arrived the subjected was placed into custody. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The female was brought to Altru Hospital.
One dead, another injured in Walsh County crash; Drive faces DUI charges
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died and another was injured after the SUV, they were passengers in, crashed into a tree near Edinburg. The SUV’s driver, a 46-year-old Grafton man, is facing charges for driving under the influence. A North Dakota Highway Patrol report...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET FOR A SPECIAL MEETING ON MONDAY MORNING
The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, November 14, at 7:00 a.m. inside the Crookston High School District Office Conference Room to approve five items on its Main Agenda. The Main Agenda will include approving a resolution canvassing the return of votes of the School District General Election. It...
