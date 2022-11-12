Grand Forks police say an adult female was placed into custody after a Sunday morning report of shots fired. The GFPD responded to 137 Columbia Court around 8:30 a.m. by a party who said they saw a female fire a handgun. When officers arrived the subjected was placed into custody. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The female was brought to Altru Hospital.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO