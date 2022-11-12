Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
USPS Letter to The CommunityLA HallScappoose, OR
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
WWEEK
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
luxury-houses.net
Fall in Love with Stunning Architecture, Abundance of Natural Light and Floor Plan of this $2.49M Elegant Custom Home in Portland, OR
The Estate in Portland is a luxurious home commanding breathtaking panoramic views of 3 mountains now available for sale. This home located at 17010 NW Sheltered Nook Rd, Portland, Oregon; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,719 square feet of living spaces. Call Allison Grice (503-516-2886) – KJK Properties PC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Portland.
LIST: Top soup restaurants in the Portland area
Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
Gunderson to stop making railcars in Portland; future of barge operation uncertain
Portland industrial stalwart Gunderson plans to end railcar manufacturing in the city next year, shifting production from the Willamette River waterfront to factories elsewhere in the country. The decision leaves the future of its barge building operation on an adjacent property uncertain as Gunderson sorts through whether it makes sense...
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
Nike Community Store in Northeast Portland has been closed for weeks after rash of thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nike Community Store in Northeast Portland is filled with neatly folded shirts, racks of athletic apparel and rows of Nike shoes — but no customers. The store quietly closed weeks ago and the company won’t say when or if it will re-open. Nike corporate did not respond to three different emails.
marketplace.org
Shopping mall fills empty stores with indie shops and pop-ups
On a recent Saturday afternoon, a mall in Portland, Oregon, hosted a bustling pop-up art market from inside a vacant storeroom with dozens of participating vendors. Lloyd Center mall was near foreclosure last year and is now renting to small businesses and shops. “I’ve heard from a lot of customers...
alamedahistory.org
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
greatnorthwestwine.com
A force for good: Dundee Hills dynamo Remy Drabkin won’t be denied
DAYTON, Ore. — Accomplished winemaker; dedicated public servant; advocate for acceptance; environmental educator — in the Pacific Northwest wine industry, Remy Drabkin commands unicorn status. The interim mayor of McMinnville, Ore. — who is up for election in November — pulls it all off with aplomb while proudly...
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
Jurassic Retreat in Washougal features life-sized dinosaurs
Since the house was built just two years ago, one buyer transformed it into a place not just for short-term renters wanting a fun stay, but for families in search of a unique home.
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Spacious Open, Flexible Floor Plan, Premium Finishes and Extensive Built-ins, this Lake Oswego, OR Estate Hits Market for $3.995M
The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home ideally located on a rare waterfront cul-de-sac with backyard now available for sale. This home located at 17435 Wren Ct, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 10,454 square feet of land. Call Matthew Tercek (503-453-5815) – eXp Realty, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
Vancouver commercial building fire draws 8 engines to suppress
Vancouver Fire Department reported that in the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 15 they responded to a fire which had broken out in a commercial structure.
Fire torches partially constructed apartment in SE Portland
Flames engulfed a multi-story apartment complex that was under construction in Portland's Glenfair neighborhood shortly after midnight Tuesday, fire officials said.
Narcity
This Vancouver Chef Created The California Roll & Shared How How It Got Its Name
The California roll, which has become a go-to sushi dish for many, was actually created in the city of Vancouver — not California. Hidekazu Tojo is the owner of Tojo's in Vancouver, and claims he invented the iconic sushi roll in the early 70s. He has since then won many awards and became well-known in the culinary scene.
Portland ‘Big Brother’ contestant defaults on lawsuit
Whitney Williams, the one-time "Big Brother" contestant from Portland, is in default on a lawsuit against her after she did not respond to the suit, court records obtained by KOIN 6 News show.
Man dies in fire at Rodeway Inn in NE Portland
One person is dead following an early Tuesday morning fire at the Rodeway Inn in Northeast Portland, according to fire officials.
opb.org
How thousands of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s texts were missing for years
Your browser does not support the audio element. A lot of people wanted to know what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was thinking on July 22, 2020, as the country watched him choke on clouds of tear gas fired by federal officers. It was a surreal moment – an American mayor...
