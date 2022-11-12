ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
107.3 KFFM

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
VANCOUVER, WA
luxury-houses.net

Fall in Love with Stunning Architecture, Abundance of Natural Light and Floor Plan of this $2.49M Elegant Custom Home in Portland, OR

The Estate in Portland is a luxurious home commanding breathtaking panoramic views of 3 mountains now available for sale. This home located at 17010 NW Sheltered Nook Rd, Portland, Oregon; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,719 square feet of living spaces. Call Allison Grice (503-516-2886) – KJK Properties PC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
PORTLAND, OR
marketplace.org

Shopping mall fills empty stores with indie shops and pop-ups

On a recent Saturday afternoon, a mall in Portland, Oregon, hosted a bustling pop-up art market from inside a vacant storeroom with dozens of participating vendors. Lloyd Center mall was near foreclosure last year and is now renting to small businesses and shops. “I’ve heard from a lot of customers...
PORTLAND, OR
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
PORTLAND, OR
greatnorthwestwine.com

A force for good: Dundee Hills dynamo Remy Drabkin won’t be denied

DAYTON, Ore. — Accomplished winemaker; dedicated public servant; advocate for acceptance; environmental educator — in the Pacific Northwest wine industry, Remy Drabkin commands unicorn status. The interim mayor of McMinnville, Ore. — who is up for election in November — pulls it all off with aplomb while proudly...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed with Spacious Open, Flexible Floor Plan, Premium Finishes and Extensive Built-ins, this Lake Oswego, OR Estate Hits Market for $3.995M

The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home ideally located on a rare waterfront cul-de-sac with backyard now available for sale. This home located at 17435 Wren Ct, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 10,454 square feet of land. Call Matthew Tercek (503-453-5815) – eXp Realty, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

