After the Inaugural Veterans Celebration Parade came down South Madison Street in Whiteville, a special ceremony honoring all veterans was held in the former Lewis Smith Shopping Center parking lot yesterday. City of Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder Jr. was Master of Ceremony for the celebration, while Pastor Randy Hunt provided the Invocation. Tim Collier led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Whiteville City Mayor Terry Mann was one of the days speakers as well before a large crowd of Veterans and other attendees in attendance. WTXY - KOOL 103.9 FM Air Personality Darrell Jackson was on hand to "Live-Stream" the event for Columbus County News and you can watch the whole ceremony here at this link. CLICK HERE.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO