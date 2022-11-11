Read full article on original website
Mary Madeline (Long) Davis-Cheshire
November 2, 1924 ~ November 13, 2022 (age 98) Mary Magdeline Long Davis Cheshire, age 98, of Chadbourn, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16,...
Harris Kelton Williams
March 5, 1943 ~ November 13, 2022 (age 79) Harris Kelton Williams, Sr. age 79 of Fair Bluff passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. He was the son of the late Howard Duval Williams and Bertha Mae Williams. Kelton...
Cory A. Griffin
August 15, 1995 ~ November 12, 2022 (age 27) Cory Alexander Griffin, 27, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Columbus Regional Medical Center in Whiteville. Arrangements will be announced soon.
The Columbus Connection with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)
This week Jefferson has in his first segment a commentary on Abortion & Politics. In the second segment Jefferson has a reflection on Veterans Day. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
Inaugural Veterans Parade
Whiteville has its Inaugural Veterans Celebration Parade Saturday morning in downtown Whiteville. WWII Veteran Weir Barnes was the Parade Marshall, and he was driven in a car by Columbus County Clerk of Court Jess Hill. They were both accompanied on the parade route by U.S. Rep David Rouzer. Winning first...
Developing: Ambulance Hits Pedestrians
At least two people were injured after a Whiteville Rescue Unit ambulance hit two pedestrians near the intersection of U.S.701 North and Crepe Myrtle Lane this evening. The ambulance was transporting a critically injured patient who was ejected from a crash farther up the highway. The two female subjects were struck on U.S. 701. Their condition and that of the orignal wreck victim was not immediately available.
Rabies Cases Reported on Red Hill
One confirmed and one possible case of rabies were announced today by the Columbus County Health Department Both cases involve wild animals, according to an announcement by CCHD. One was verified by the state veterinarian while the second wild animal is still being tested. Both cases occurred in the Red Hill Road area of Columbus County.
Strange Harvest: Felon Flees Into Field
A traffic stop led to a chase through three soybean fields and the recovery of a firearm Saturday morning. Christopher J. Spivey, 47, was held under $25,000 bond on three counts of property damage, possession of a firearm by a felon, and being a habitual felon, as well as outstanding warrants. His address was listed as 483 Todd Town Rd., Clarendon.
Fake Tag Leads to Real Charges
A fictitious license led to trafficking charges for a woman Sunday night. Emily Baldwin, 41, of 1944 Whitehall Rd., Whiteville, was arrested after a traffic stop on Clarendon Chadbourn Road. Baldwin was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver narcotics, conspiracy to sell narcotics, maintaining a vehicle, drug paraphernalia and trafficking in opiates. Her bond was set at $250,000.
