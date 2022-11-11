Read full article on original website
Related
columbuscountynews.com
Cory A. Griffin
August 15, 1995 ~ November 12, 2022 (age 27) Cory Alexander Griffin, 27, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Columbus Regional Medical Center in Whiteville. Arrangements will be announced soon.
columbuscountynews.com
Mary Madeline (Long) Davis-Cheshire
November 2, 1924 ~ November 13, 2022 (age 98) Mary Magdeline Long Davis Cheshire, age 98, of Chadbourn, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16,...
columbuscountynews.com
Harris Kelton Williams
March 5, 1943 ~ November 13, 2022 (age 79) Harris Kelton Williams, Sr. age 79 of Fair Bluff passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. He was the son of the late Howard Duval Williams and Bertha Mae Williams. Kelton...
columbuscountynews.com
Inaugural Veterans Parade
Whiteville has its Inaugural Veterans Celebration Parade Saturday morning in downtown Whiteville. WWII Veteran Weir Barnes was the Parade Marshall, and he was driven in a car by Columbus County Clerk of Court Jess Hill. They were both accompanied on the parade route by U.S. Rep David Rouzer. Winning first...
columbuscountynews.com
Ceremony Honoring Our Veterans in Whiteville
After the Inaugural Veterans Celebration Parade came down South Madison Street in Whiteville, a special ceremony honoring all veterans was held in the former Lewis Smith Shopping Center parking lot yesterday. City of Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder Jr. was Master of Ceremony for the celebration, while Pastor Randy Hunt provided the Invocation. Tim Collier led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Whiteville City Mayor Terry Mann was one of the days speakers as well before a large crowd of Veterans and other attendees in attendance. WTXY - KOOL 103.9 FM Air Personality Darrell Jackson was on hand to "Live-Stream" the event for Columbus County News and you can watch the whole ceremony here at this link. CLICK HERE.
columbuscountynews.com
The Columbus Connection with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)
This week Jefferson has in his first segment a commentary on Abortion & Politics. In the second segment Jefferson has a reflection on Veterans Day. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
16-year-old missing from Florence considered endangered, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old missing from Florence is considered endangered, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Zh’Yairiya Nishelle Blackwell was reported missing by family members, police said. Blackwell ran away from the 300 block of Troxel Boulevard in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. According to police, Blackwell is 5-foot-2, […]
North Carolina man charged with raping, kidnapping 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
WECT
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the 2500...
2 Raeford men sought after woman in car shot three times in Harnett County
The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday that two men fired shots into a car carrying a toddler and infant, hitting a 23-year-old woman three times.
columbuscountynews.com
Strange Harvest: Felon Flees Into Field
A traffic stop led to a chase through three soybean fields and the recovery of a firearm Saturday morning. Christopher J. Spivey, 47, was held under $25,000 bond on three counts of property damage, possession of a firearm by a felon, and being a habitual felon, as well as outstanding warrants. His address was listed as 483 Todd Town Rd., Clarendon.
cbs17
Fayetteville man faces DWI charge in 3rd central NC pedestrian death in 3 days, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Sanford was the third pedestrian killed in three days in the region after he died in a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck Saturday afternoon, police said. The deadly hit-and-run was the second in two days in central North Carolina, as well as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
Richmond County woman facing drug charges in 3 counties
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with outstanding drug warrants in two counties was allegedly caught with meth, heroin and cocaine early Sunday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling around the area of Wiregrass and County Home roads around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 13 when he noticed a truck parked against a convenience store with the driver’s side door open.
The Robesonian
Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role
SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
2 former NC county detention center officers charged in death of inmate
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two former officers have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in relation to the death of an inmate that was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, […]
Racist NC Sheriff Jody Greene Wins Reelection After Resigning Over ‘Black Bastards’ Recording
Republican Jody Greene, who said he's “sick of these Black bastards,” in reference to his Black deputies, defeated candidate Jason Soles. The post Racist NC Sheriff Jody Greene Wins Reelection After Resigning Over ‘Black Bastards’ Recording appeared first on NewsOne.
Deputies respond to shooting in McColl, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chief Deputy Larry Turner and the McColl Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the McColl area of Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said. News13 has called and left messages for the McColl mayor and police chief but is […]
The Laurinburg Exchange
Police investigating Monday night homicide
LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill man is dead after a Monday evening shooting. According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Wagram Street around 10 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located 37-year-old John Lavar Shaw of Andrew Jackson Highway laying in a yard.
2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation. The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said. The second crash happened at […]
Comments / 0