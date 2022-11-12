Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
kgou.org
Bacterial illness in western Oklahoma leaves state officials searching for source
Those bacteria can cause symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and muscle aches. That’s what people in Hydro—about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City— and its surrounding towns started experiencing a few weeks ago. The Oklahoma Department of Health said it’s working with local partners to pinpoint the...
insideevs.com
Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City
Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
KAKE TV
Oklahoma town celebrates 'A Christmas Story' ties with 50-foot leg lamp
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KAKE) - A 50-foot-tall version of the iconic leg lamp in the classic film “A Christmas Story” stands in a small Oklahoma town to honor the artist who inspired it. The statue boasts a black high heel and a fringed fiberglass lampshade atop a 10-foot crate...
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma County Commission District 1: 'An unwillingness and inability to elect an "ethnically recognizable" African-American may now exist'
Oklahoma City -- The 2022 election cycle based upon the new redistricted boundaries saw four African-Americans seek the majority vote of Oklahoma County Commissioner District #1 voters. This district is collectively comprised of the highest number of minority voters (i.e. Hispanics, Asians, American Indians, African-American, etc.) which give it the...
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
KOCO
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
KOCO
Wintry blast hits Oklahoma with eight hours of snowfall in Weatherford
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — A wintry blast hit Oklahoma with eight hours of snowfall in Weatherford. It was a constant downfall of snow in Weatherford as fresh powder blanketed the town. "We’re a little nervous about driving back home," said Steven Sutmiller, driver. Temperatures were above freezing for most...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building
News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building. We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part. The address...
Illness Outbreak has Health Department seeking public help
Officials say they are still seeing illness in the area and continue to investigate the cause in Custer and Caddo areas.
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
Voters elect first female Oklahoma County District Attorney
Voters have elected a new Oklahoma County District Attorney during Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Comments / 2