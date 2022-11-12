ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

insideevs.com

Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
CHICKASHA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma County Commission District 1: 'An unwillingness and inability to elect an "ethnically recognizable" African-American may now exist'

Oklahoma City -- The 2022 election cycle based upon the new redistricted boundaries saw four African-Americans seek the majority vote of Oklahoma County Commissioner District #1 voters. This district is collectively comprised of the highest number of minority voters (i.e. Hispanics, Asians, American Indians, African-American, etc.) which give it the...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma

Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE

