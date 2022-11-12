Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
KOCO
Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
insideevs.com
Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City
Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
‘Hub Cap Alley’ loses last surviving salvage yard in OKC fire
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a large fire just south of downtown Monday morning at an auto sales building. The building was the last surviving salvage yard in the area known as 'Hub Cap Alley'.
Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City
Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning.
Hundreds of jobs available at OKC Job Fair
If you are looking for a new job before the holidays, there are several companies that are taking part in a job fair.
Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building
News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building. We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part. The address...
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
Chickasha Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man attempting to enter house
The Chickasha Police Department says it's actively investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.
KOCO
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OKC Crews Ready To Go For Monday's Winter Storm
In anticipation of Monday's winter storm, state and city crews said they were prepared to tackle any accumulation. In Oklahoma City, 17 trucks with plows and salt spreaders were on stand-by, and crews were ready to work 12-hour shifts, according to a news release from the city. Meanwhile, crews with...
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
KTUL
Stillwater police, fire celebrate new officers, promotion of fire marshal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater's Public Safety team celebrated this past week with three officers taking their Oath of Office and joining the Stillwater Police Department along with the pinning ceremony of Stillwater Fire Department's new fire marshal. Officers Roger Osiek, Lionard Fombe, and Casey Rogers took their oaths...
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
kgou.org
Bacterial illness in western Oklahoma leaves state officials searching for source
Those bacteria can cause symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and muscle aches. That’s what people in Hydro—about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City— and its surrounding towns started experiencing a few weeks ago. The Oklahoma Department of Health said it’s working with local partners to pinpoint the...
KOCO
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
kswo.com
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard. Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard. “And I thought wow...
Burglars Take Everything From An Oklahoma City Woman's Storage Shed
An Oklahoma City woman came onto her property to find a nearly empty shed. Her neighbor saw people come and go from her property with truckloads of items, including the building's roof and walls. "It's just devastating,” property owner Mickey Key said. “It looks like a tornado's been through here.”...
KOCO
Shooting at Oklahoma City apartment sends one person to hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to a shooting Sunday at the Almonte Apartments in Oklahoma City. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital, Oklahoma City police said. The suspect fled the scene, and police said they had not been located as of Sunday afternoon. Police said...
