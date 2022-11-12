ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

KOCO

Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
insideevs.com

Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police, fire celebrate new officers, promotion of fire marshal

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater's Public Safety team celebrated this past week with three officers taking their Oath of Office and joining the Stillwater Police Department along with the pinning ceremony of Stillwater Fire Department's new fire marshal. Officers Roger Osiek, Lionard Fombe, and Casey Rogers took their oaths...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma

Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
OKLAHOMA STATE

