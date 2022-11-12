ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

csurams.com

Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
FORT COLLINS, CO
nbc11news.com

Western Slope Football Playoffs Second Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The second round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks Defeat #12 Golden Demons 47-43 The Montrose Red Hawks welcomed in the Golden...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Champions crowned at state volleyball

DENVER — On the most exciting night of the year, five champions were crowned at the 2022 girls volleyball state championships. Class 5A was dominated by Valor Christian. They completed their perfect 29-0 season with a 3-0 sweep over Rock Canyon to capture the state title. Thompson Valley swept...
DENVER, CO
9News

Denver Native Dan Ficke Returns to Coach MSU Denver Hoops

Dan Ficke is home. Like any coach, he lives in the gym. But for him, home means something more. “Denver’s home,” Ficke said with a smile. “I grew up here. I grew up 15 minutes from campus. And I grew up in MSU Denver’s heyday: when coach Dunlap and Coach Clark had this program regularly at the top of the RMAC, competing for national titles. So I know the history of this program.”
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions

FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins

One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
ehstigertimes.com

Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER

Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
GRANBY, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
K99

Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close

A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
JOHNSTOWN, CO

