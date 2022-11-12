Read full article on original website
Opinion: Million-dollar bus rides to homeless shelter unforgettableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Denver mayor rejects flashing beacon budget amendmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com
Football roundup: Harris’ pick six helps Broomfield defense in 4A second round shutout
BROOMFIELD — Broomfield quarterback Cole LaCrue delivered another standout performance Saturday afternoon — this after seamlessly executing his live television appearance earlier in the week when he committed to the University of Wisconsin. Take Two. He thinks the defense may also need some airtime. Brent Harris had a...
csurams.com
Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
nbc11news.com
Western Slope Football Playoffs Second Round Recap
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The second round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks Defeat #12 Golden Demons 47-43 The Montrose Red Hawks welcomed in the Golden...
Champions crowned at state volleyball
DENVER — On the most exciting night of the year, five champions were crowned at the 2022 girls volleyball state championships. Class 5A was dominated by Valor Christian. They completed their perfect 29-0 season with a 3-0 sweep over Rock Canyon to capture the state title. Thompson Valley swept...
9News
Denver Native Dan Ficke Returns to Coach MSU Denver Hoops
Dan Ficke is home. Like any coach, he lives in the gym. But for him, home means something more. “Denver’s home,” Ficke said with a smile. “I grew up here. I grew up 15 minutes from campus. And I grew up in MSU Denver’s heyday: when coach Dunlap and Coach Clark had this program regularly at the top of the RMAC, competing for national titles. So I know the history of this program.”
King's college football insider: Jay Norvell deserves praise for how he’s handled first season at Colorado State
FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell just gets it. I don’t really care if Colorado State doesn’t win another game this season and finishes 2-10, the Rams have their football coach for the decade. Just look at how emotional he was after losing a close game at San...
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
KDVR.com
A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions
FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
1037theriver.com
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
Discover Colorado's Gold Hill Inn and Bluebird Lodge
Gold Hill was the first permanent mining camp in the Colorado mountains. Today, the tiny town is a gem of a community, filled history and home to a rustic and welcoming lodge and restaurant.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Mile High City.
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
ehstigertimes.com
Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER
Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close
A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
Crash in Greeley leaves pedestrian dead at the scene
A 75-year-old has died after being struck by a truck on Friday afternoon in Greeley.
