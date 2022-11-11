Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy: "You should THANK me!"
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman says Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy should be thanking him as he opened up on "the flak" he has received in 2022. Norman was speaking after it was confirmed that LIV Golf will be heading to Adelaide next April for one of their 14 events.
Look: Veteran Golfer Is Furious With Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods has made it clear where he stands on LIV Golf, as the longtime PGA Tour star has spoken out on his opposition to the Saudi-backed tour. Not everyone in LIV Golf is happy with Woods for his comments. While most golfers adore Tiger Woods, one veteran golfer, Pat...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Pelican Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. Korda pulled out the event, which was shortened to 54 holes by Tropical Storm Nicole, by a shot over Lexi Thompson on 14-under 196 thanks to a closing-round 64.
golfmagic.com
How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open
For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
GolfWRX
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
GolfWRX
Sergio Garcia may just have accidentally revealed LIV’s next big name signing
LIV Golf has no doubt that its inaugural season was a success. Despite no television deal and much furor over the morality and “dubious” process of tempting some of the best players in the world to the Saudi-backed tour, the mini-season was certainly as advertised — “golf but louder.”
golfmagic.com
Jason Day? Adam Scott? LIV Golf boss Greg Norman talks targets for 2023 season
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman revealed that further big-name signings on the Saudi-backed series will largely be down to the players and their relationships. Speaking after The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide was named as a host of one of LIV Golf's 14 events in 2023, Norman promised that more signings will be made and some players "are on the sidelines" waiting to enter the fray.
Pat Perez rips Tiger Woods over LIV Golf comments
Pat Perez could not be happier that LIV Golf was founded, and not even Tiger Woods can change the way Perez feels about his new source of income. Woods took a strong stance against LIV earlier this year. The 15-time major champion listed several reasons why he cannot understand golfers leaving the PGA Tour to sign with LIV. One gripe Tiger has with the Saudi-backed league is that golfers are given so much guaranteed money up front that they have little incentive to work hard.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy paired with standout DP World Tour player for season finale
Rory McIlroy and Ryan Fox will make up the final group on the first day of action at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The Northern Irishman and the man from New Zealand will tee off at 12.45 pm (UK time) as the number one and two players in the DP World Tour Rankings.
Golf Digest
Defending champ Collin Morikawa WDs from DP World Tour Championship
The DP World Tour Championship hasn’t had a repeat winner since its inception in 2009, and that will remain the case for at least another year. Collin Morikawa, who became the first American to win the then European Tour’s season finale in 2021—and, in the process, claim the Old World circuit’s year-long points title—announced via social media on Monday that he has withdrawn from the event at Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai, citing “upcoming personal commitments.”
golfmagic.com
Tour in alliance with LIV Golf enforce HEFTY FINE for players not raking bunkers
The first event of the Asian Tour Q-school begins today at Oakcreek Country Club in Arizona and there will be some hopeful players looking to battle their way on to the schedule for 2023. In 2022, the Asian Tour received a $300 million investment from LIV Golf which helped fund...
golfmagic.com
Golf Betting: Rory McIlroy is favoured in Dubai, but 100/1 Scotsman is our man
50 players will face off for the lion's share of the $10 million purse at the DP World Tour Championship this week, and some are looking to topple Rory McIlroy for the Race to Dubai title. McIlroy became World No.1 again after winning the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour,...
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour Championship 2022: Prize purse, field, venue
We have already had the finale of the PGA Tour and this week, we will see the end of the DP World Tour season at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Last season, Collin Morikawa completed a sensational win at the expense of Rory McIlroy on the Earth Course in 2022 and he became the first American to win the season-ending event.
cohaitungchi.com
The Key Health Benefits of Golf
Golf is played by around 55 million people on 32,000 courses in over 200 countries. This is pretty impressive, but even more so is the fact that all of these people could actually be substantially benefiting their health in the process!. These health benefits are not just unique to the...
