The Spun

Look: Veteran Golfer Is Furious With Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has made it clear where he stands on LIV Golf, as the longtime PGA Tour star has spoken out on his opposition to the Saudi-backed tour. Not everyone in LIV Golf is happy with Woods for his comments. While most golfers adore Tiger Woods, one veteran golfer, Pat...
golfmagic.com

How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open

For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
GolfWRX

Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event

Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
GolfWRX

Sergio Garcia may just have accidentally revealed LIV’s next big name signing

LIV Golf has no doubt that its inaugural season was a success. Despite no television deal and much furor over the morality and “dubious” process of tempting some of the best players in the world to the Saudi-backed tour, the mini-season was certainly as advertised — “golf but louder.”
golfmagic.com

Jason Day? Adam Scott? LIV Golf boss Greg Norman talks targets for 2023 season

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman revealed that further big-name signings on the Saudi-backed series will largely be down to the players and their relationships. Speaking after The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide was named as a host of one of LIV Golf's 14 events in 2023, Norman promised that more signings will be made and some players "are on the sidelines" waiting to enter the fray.
Larry Brown Sports

Pat Perez rips Tiger Woods over LIV Golf comments

Pat Perez could not be happier that LIV Golf was founded, and not even Tiger Woods can change the way Perez feels about his new source of income. Woods took a strong stance against LIV earlier this year. The 15-time major champion listed several reasons why he cannot understand golfers leaving the PGA Tour to sign with LIV. One gripe Tiger has with the Saudi-backed league is that golfers are given so much guaranteed money up front that they have little incentive to work hard.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy paired with standout DP World Tour player for season finale

Rory McIlroy and Ryan Fox will make up the final group on the first day of action at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The Northern Irishman and the man from New Zealand will tee off at 12.45 pm (UK time) as the number one and two players in the DP World Tour Rankings.
Golf Digest

Defending champ Collin Morikawa WDs from DP World Tour Championship

The DP World Tour Championship hasn’t had a repeat winner since its inception in 2009, and that will remain the case for at least another year. Collin Morikawa, who became the first American to win the then European Tour’s season finale in 2021—and, in the process, claim the Old World circuit’s year-long points title—announced via social media on Monday that he has withdrawn from the event at Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai, citing “upcoming personal commitments.”
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour Championship 2022: Prize purse, field, venue

We have already had the finale of the PGA Tour and this week, we will see the end of the DP World Tour season at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Last season, Collin Morikawa completed a sensational win at the expense of Rory McIlroy on the Earth Course in 2022 and he became the first American to win the season-ending event.
cohaitungchi.com

The Key Health Benefits of Golf

Golf is played by around 55 million people on 32,000 courses in over 200 countries. This is pretty impressive, but even more so is the fact that all of these people could actually be substantially benefiting their health in the process!. These health benefits are not just unique to the...

