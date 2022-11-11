Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels betrayed by the club in a scathing Sunday night interview with Piers Morgan in the United Kingdom. Ronaldo, set to head to the Qatar World Cup with Portugal, likely his last as a player given his age (37), said he was being forced out by United boss Erik ten Hag and others at the club. He even took shots at former teammate Wayne Rooney, questioned the club's evolution and facilities in what will likely mark the end of his career with the Red Devils as the January transfer window opens soon after the World Cup.

