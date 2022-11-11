Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Portuguese star 'betrayed' by Manchester United; slams Erik ten Hag, Wayne Rooney
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels betrayed by the club in a scathing Sunday night interview with Piers Morgan in the United Kingdom. Ronaldo, set to head to the Qatar World Cup with Portugal, likely his last as a player given his age (37), said he was being forced out by United boss Erik ten Hag and others at the club. He even took shots at former teammate Wayne Rooney, questioned the club's evolution and facilities in what will likely mark the end of his career with the Red Devils as the January transfer window opens soon after the World Cup.
ESPN
Will Ronaldo comments help him, Man United break ties? Plus: Juventus show form; Man City drop points
This was the final weekend before European soccer goes on hold until after the World Cup, and it certainly delivered plenty for us to talk and think about over the coming weeks. There were big wins for Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. There were concerns for Man City and Milan to dissect during the break, too, but the biggest event of all was arguably Sunday night's seismic remarks by Cristiano Ronaldo about his unhappiness at Manchester United.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
Christian Eriksen's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Fulham
Christian Eriksen's game in numbers v Fulham. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
Dejan Kulusevski Calls Spurs Teammate "One Of The Most Underrated Players In The World"
Kulusevski made the statement in an interview on BBC Match of the Day after Tottenham beat Leeds United 4-3 in their final game before the World Cup.
BBC
'I just don't see how Ronaldo can go back in there'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Around the transfer window closing in September, Ronaldo put a statement out saying he would do an interview with his version of the truth. We have waited quite a long time for this interview, we have waited to the point where there are no more domestic matches and where Ronaldo has not played in the last two games because of illness.
SB Nation
Manchester City Boss Gives Evidence In Mendy Trial
Manchester City manager has given evidence at Benjamin Mendy’s rape trial, explaining that Mendy was a ‘really good boy,’ but he also didn’t know Mendy’s life. French defender Mendy has been charged with seven counts of rape, one attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six girls, having been cleared of one count of rape in September.
BBC
Can Ronaldo play for Man Utd again?
Match of the Day 2 analyst Jermain Defoe has called Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan "disappointing", a sentiment echoed by fellow panellist Jermaine Jenas who said he was "baffled". Ronaldo told Morgan that he feels "betrayed" by the club and has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag....
Report: Chelsea Have Entered The Race To Sign Youssoufa Moukoko
Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.
Bruno Fernandes Thinks Alejandro Garnacho Can Go All The Way
Bruno Fernandes thinks Alejandro Garnacho can go all the way in his career. You can read more below.
Mikel Arteta Would Not Have Cristiano Ronaldo At Arsenal, Says Jack Wilshere
Ronaldo is widely expected to leave United in the January transfer window following his destructive interview with journalist Piers Morgan.
BBC
England's Euro 2022 victory through lens of team photographer
When Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal for England at Euro 2022, many people were feeling the same thing - pure elation. But Lynne Cameron, the team photographer for the Lionesses this summer, was panicking. Had she captured the moment? Did she miss the goal? Was she in the right...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
SB Nation
Borussia Dortmund Prepared to Sell Jude Bellingham Next Summer
After refusing to consider the sale of Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2022 after they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund will be prepared to sell the 19-year-old England international midfielder in the summer of 2023. That’s the latest this week following an appearance by Dortmund CEO...
ESPN
Portugal camp: Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United rift won't derail World Cup chances
Cristiano Ronaldo's rift with Manchester United will not derail Portugal's World Cup campaign, according to Benfica midfielder Joao Mario. The five-time Ballon d'Or or winner accused United of trying to force him out of the club in the summer in an explosive TV interview on Sunday, just one day before he arrived to the national team training camp in Oeiras, Lisbon.
BBC
Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Advanced
The deal that will see Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea is said to be advanced.
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modric still running the show from midfield.
Comments / 0