Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
SkySports
Natasha Jonas proclaimed 'fighter of the year' by promoter Ben Shalom | Katie Taylor rematch up next?
Ben Shalom believes Natasha Jones should be acknowledged as fighter of the year after a unanimous decision win in her light-middleweight unification clash with Marie-Eve Dicaire. Jonas added Dicaire's IBF belt to the WBO and WBC straps she already held after the judges scored Saturday's headline bout in Manchester 97-93,...
SkySports
Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury: Filip Hrgovic mandatory 'will not influence' the undisputed heavyweight title fight, says Usyk promoter
Oleksandr Usyk's team do not expect any mandatory commitments to derail the Ukrainian's undisputed heavyweight title clash with Tyson Fury. Filip Hrgovic's promoter declared the Croatian would become the mandatory for the IBF belt, one of the three titles that Usyk holds. But Usyk means to pursue a showdown with...
SkySports
Ricky Hatton: Marco Antonio Barrera exhibition among my best memories | Hitman hints at return?
Ricky Hatton put his exhibition bout with Marco Antonio Barrera up there with some of the greatest moments in his stellar boxing career. The 44-year-old former super-lightweight and welterweight world champion returned to the ring after a 10-year absence in his home city of Manchester to face Mexican icon Barrera in an eight, two-minute round contest with no winner or loser on Saturday night.
SkySports
Tyson Fury says he 'needs' Anthony Joshua fight and it would be 'a travesty' if it did not happen
Tyson Fury has said he needs to fight Anthony Joshua before he retires from boxing, adding that it would be "a travesty" if the bout was not to take place. Fury, 34, has retired, or threatened to, on numerous occasions, but speaking on The High Performance podcast, the WBC heavyweight champion believes he has unfinished business with Joshua before he can hang up the gloves.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: The key issues from Manchester United forward's criticism of Erik ten Hag and the club
Why has Cristiano Ronaldo spoken out now and what will his headline-grabbing interview mean for his future at Manchester United? We tackle the big talking points... There is something ironic about the timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, given the news about the 37-year-old's disgruntlements came just a matter of hours after Manchester United's new young star Alejandro Garnacho had announced himself in the Premier League with a wonderful last-minute winner at Fulham.
SkySports
Fallon Sherrock 'hate' comes from jealousy, says Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner
Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner believe jealousy is fuelling 'hate' towards Fallon Sherrock, and have assured the Queen of the Palace that she need not change anything about the way she approaches the sport. Sherrock revealed this week that she had been made to feel 'unwelcome' by fellow players, pointing...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United taking legal advice before responding to the Portuguese player's shock interview
Manchester United will have legal advice before they decide how to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview. Ronaldo's interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun on Sunday evening, saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no respect" for. Ronaldo:...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts Recap! Raymond van Barneveld, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith all win in Wolverhampton
We will bring you leg-by-leg coverage, plus all the very best videos from Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, thanks to our dedicated blog. You can watch live coverage on Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: In-form Joe Tizzard team heads to Plumpton
Joe Tizzard has enjoyed an excellent start to his first full season as a trainer and could land another decent pot at Plumpton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 12.40 Plumpton - Wydah Gally goes chasing for Tizzard. Only three runners line up in the At The Races App Market Movers...
SkySports
Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?
The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.
SkySports
England win T20 World Cup: What next for double world champion white-ball side? Does greatness beckon?
Sporting triumph tends to invite reflection. Where did it all begin? What happened to enable this moment to arrive? Who were the architects of the success?. England's T20 World Cup win has been no different. Ben Stokes stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption. Player ratings: England's...
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
Coral Gold Cup: Joe Tizzard hoping Fiddlerontheroof has his day in Newbury feature as stars get racecourse gallop
Trainer Joe Tizzard is hoping Fiddlerontheroof will finally have his day as he bids to go one better than last year in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on November 26. Tizzard's eight-year-old was beaten half a length in second behind Cloudy Glen 12 months ago and is back for a second bite at the cherry having tuned up for the prestigious handicap with a spin over hurdles at Kempton.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: George Williams on England's 'heartbreak' | Shaun Wane: We have to be better
George Williams laid bare the heartbreak he and his team-mates experienced as Stephen Crichton landed the game-winning drop goal in England's Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa. The host nation had managed to send the contest into golden point extra-time through Herbie Farnworth's late converted try following an...
SkySports
Ben Stokes, 'one of England's greats', stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption story from 2016
Ben Stokes and World Cup finals. Put them together and you always get a storyline. It was a gut-wrenching tale for Stokes in Kolkata six years ago when Carlos Brathwaite pounded him for four successive sixes to win the T20 World Cup for West Indies and leave the England man in tears.
SkySports
Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final
Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
Authorised Speed can get punters off to a fast start when he lines up in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Maiden Hurdle at Lingfield. Gary Moore's five-year-old returned some smart form figures in bumpers last season, with an impressive 10-length success at Newbury sandwiched by two good efforts in Listed events among well-regarded animals. He finished his campaign by finishing fifth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, faring best of the home contingent, and it would be no surprise if he develops into an above-average hurdler. He was staying on strongly at Prestbury Park and the move up to almost two and a half miles could pay dividend at a track the Moore team are no strangers to success.
SkySports
Derby thrash Torquay as Curzon Ashton suffer penalty heartbreak at Cambridge - FA Cup first-round replay round-up
National League North Curzon Ashton suffered penalty heartbreak as Cambridge United progressed to the second round of the FA Cup with a 4-2 shootout win. The first-round replay had ended 0-0 after extra-time, as did the original tie, but penalty misses from Josh Hancock and Connor Dimaio proved decisive as League One Cambridge set up a tie with Grimsby.
SkySports
Wayne Rooney: Ex-Manchester United captain bemused by criticism from former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney is bemused by the criticism levelled at him by former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, Sky Sports News understands. In a bombshell interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun, Ronaldo took aim at former United colleague Rooney after he warned the Portuguese forward last week that he is becoming an "unwanted distraction" at Old Trafford.
Comments / 0