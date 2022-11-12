ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai

Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
worldboxingnews.net

Exhibition days limited as Floyd Mayweather gets YouTuber shiner

Floyd Mayweather may not be able to participate in many more exhibitions after getting a shiner from a YouTuber in Dubai. Despite toying with Deji and stopping him in six at the Coca-Cola Arena, Mayweather left the ring with a massive abrasion under his eye. Turning 46 in February, it’s...
NEVADA STATE
Boxing Scene

Floyd Mayweather Toys With YouTuber Deji Olatunji, Stops Him In 6th Round Of Exhibition

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition Sunday night didn’t resemble his first four exhibitions, let alone any of his 50 professional prizefights. The legendary five-division champion clearly took it easy on social media star Deji Olatunji during their eight-round exhibition at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. London’s Olatunji, a brother of KSI, took the glorified sparring session seriously, but the inexperienced southpaw obviously couldn’t compete with even a 45-year-old Mayweather.
MICHIGAN STATE
TMZ.com

Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight

Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
SkySports

Fallon Sherrock 'hate' comes from jealousy, says Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner

Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner believe jealousy is fuelling 'hate' towards Fallon Sherrock, and have assured the Queen of the Palace that she need not change anything about the way she approaches the sport. Sherrock revealed this week that she had been made to feel 'unwelcome' by fellow players, pointing...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Pereira recounts Glover Teixeira's honest corner advice before final round that sparked UFC 281 comeback

NEW YORK – Alex Pereira is middleweight champion, thanks to honesty from his corner heading into the fifth round of his title fight Saturday at UFC 281. As he strolled into the press room at Madison Square Garden fresh, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) smiled, an unusual sight for a usually serious character. A title-earning TKO was the difference.
NEW YORK STATE
SkySports

Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?

The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.
SkySports

Rory McIlroy calls on Greg Norman to leave LIV Golf role to help end 'stalemate' within golf

Rory McIlroy has called on Greg Norman to leave his role at LIV Golf to get an "adult in the room" to help end the "stalemate" in the dispute between golf's tours. McIlroy has been a loyal supporter of golf's established tours in their legal battle with the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, with the world No 1 believing it may take chief-executive Norman exiting LIV Golf to get any resolution within the sport.
SkySports

Lismullen Hurdle: Home By The Lee shocks Bob Olinger in Navan feature

There was a shock result in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle as Joseph O'Brien's Home By The Lee outbattled Bob Olinger to oblige at 28-1 at Navan. The winner was alongside Ashdale Bob tracking the pace early on in the contest, as dual Stayers' Hurdle champion Flooring Porter took his usual position at the head of proceedings, but looked to have a mountain to climb with a circuit to run as he drifted back through the field and traded at 1000 on the Betfair exchange.

