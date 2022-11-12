Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai
Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
worldboxingnews.net
Exhibition days limited as Floyd Mayweather gets YouTuber shiner
Floyd Mayweather may not be able to participate in many more exhibitions after getting a shiner from a YouTuber in Dubai. Despite toying with Deji and stopping him in six at the Coca-Cola Arena, Mayweather left the ring with a massive abrasion under his eye. Turning 46 in February, it’s...
SkySports
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith and Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - promoter Ben Shalom on the latest developments
British super-fights like Chris Eubank Jr against Liam Smith and Josh Taylor’s high-profile rematch with Jack Catterall are the subject of intense discussion. BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom joins the Toe2Toe podcast to provide the latest updates with developments in making these two major contests. Plus he reviews the Manchester...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Toys With YouTuber Deji Olatunji, Stops Him In 6th Round Of Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition Sunday night didn’t resemble his first four exhibitions, let alone any of his 50 professional prizefights. The legendary five-division champion clearly took it easy on social media star Deji Olatunji during their eight-round exhibition at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. London’s Olatunji, a brother of KSI, took the glorified sparring session seriously, but the inexperienced southpaw obviously couldn’t compete with even a 45-year-old Mayweather.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
TMZ.com
Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight
Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
SkySports
Fallon Sherrock 'hate' comes from jealousy, says Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner
Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner believe jealousy is fuelling 'hate' towards Fallon Sherrock, and have assured the Queen of the Palace that she need not change anything about the way she approaches the sport. Sherrock revealed this week that she had been made to feel 'unwelcome' by fellow players, pointing...
SkySports
Natasha Jonas proclaimed 'fighter of the year' by promoter Ben Shalom | Katie Taylor rematch up next?
Ben Shalom believes Natasha Jones should be acknowledged as fighter of the year after a unanimous decision win in her light-middleweight unification clash with Marie-Eve Dicaire. Jonas added Dicaire's IBF belt to the WBO and WBC straps she already held after the judges scored Saturday's headline bout in Manchester 97-93,...
Alex Pereira recounts Glover Teixeira's honest corner advice before final round that sparked UFC 281 comeback
NEW YORK – Alex Pereira is middleweight champion, thanks to honesty from his corner heading into the fifth round of his title fight Saturday at UFC 281. As he strolled into the press room at Madison Square Garden fresh, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) smiled, an unusual sight for a usually serious character. A title-earning TKO was the difference.
Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier's foul play accusations at UFC 281: 'I ain't a cheater'
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler has issued his response to Dustin Poirier’s accusations after UFC 281. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) denied malice or intentional foul play on his part during his thrilling war against Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC), which was the Fight of the Night winner.
SkySports
Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury: Filip Hrgovic mandatory 'will not influence' the undisputed heavyweight title fight, says Usyk promoter
Oleksandr Usyk's team do not expect any mandatory commitments to derail the Ukrainian's undisputed heavyweight title clash with Tyson Fury. Filip Hrgovic's promoter declared the Croatian would become the mandatory for the IBF belt, one of the three titles that Usyk holds. But Usyk means to pursue a showdown with...
SkySports
Ben Stokes, 'one of England's greats', stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption story from 2016
Ben Stokes and World Cup finals. Put them together and you always get a storyline. It was a gut-wrenching tale for Stokes in Kolkata six years ago when Carlos Brathwaite pounded him for four successive sixes to win the T20 World Cup for West Indies and leave the England man in tears.
SkySports
Noel McGrath to captain Tipperary senior hurling team in 2023 as Liam Cahill names panel
Noel McGrath is set to captain the Tipperary senior hurlers in 2023. McGrath, along with fellow stalwarts Seamus Callanan and Patrick 'Bonner' Maher, will be back for one more season in the blue and gold jersey, after new manager Liam Cahill named his first panel. The Loughmore Castleiney man, who...
SkySports
Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?
The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld defeats Gerwyn Price with Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright also winning
Raymond van Barneveld turned back the clock to secure his place in the knockout stages at the Grand Slam of Darts after edging reigning champion Gerwyn Price in a deciding-leg thriller in Wolverhampton on Sunday. Van Barneveld - a Grand Slam winner in 2012 - defied a 106 average from...
SkySports
Houston Open: Tony Finau continues winning habit as he takes clear victory; 'I'm putting together a full-package game'
Tony Finau cruised to a third PGA Tour victory of the year as he won the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Sunday. With three bogeys that only affected the margin of his victory, the American closed with a one-under 69 and won by four strokes. Such consistency used to be...
SkySports
Rory McIlroy calls on Greg Norman to leave LIV Golf role to help end 'stalemate' within golf
Rory McIlroy has called on Greg Norman to leave his role at LIV Golf to get an "adult in the room" to help end the "stalemate" in the dispute between golf's tours. McIlroy has been a loyal supporter of golf's established tours in their legal battle with the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, with the world No 1 believing it may take chief-executive Norman exiting LIV Golf to get any resolution within the sport.
SkySports
Fallon Sherrock reveals she gets 'hate' from her fellow professional players, saying it's not a nice environment
A distraught Fallon Sherrock has opened up to the hostile environment she experienced at the recent PDC Women's Series in Wigan, also revealing "it doesn't matter what I do, I am still going to get hate". Sherrock remains a trailblazer for women's darts after rising to prominence following her history-making...
SkySports
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd: Alejandro Garnacho's last-gasp winner seals dramatic victory for Erik ten Hag's side before World Cup
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho struck in the third minute of stoppage time to clinch a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham in the final Premier League game before the World Cup. The Cottagers were moments from holding Erik ten Hag's side to a draw after Dan James (61) had cancelled...
SkySports
Lismullen Hurdle: Home By The Lee shocks Bob Olinger in Navan feature
There was a shock result in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle as Joseph O'Brien's Home By The Lee outbattled Bob Olinger to oblige at 28-1 at Navan. The winner was alongside Ashdale Bob tracking the pace early on in the contest, as dual Stayers' Hurdle champion Flooring Porter took his usual position at the head of proceedings, but looked to have a mountain to climb with a circuit to run as he drifted back through the field and traded at 1000 on the Betfair exchange.
