Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker

Monroe, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KNOE TV8
Seven Warhawks score in double figures as ULM dominates Central Baptist
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM had seven scorers in double figures for the second consecutive game as the Warhawks rout NAIA Central Baptist, 105-56. Nika Metskhvarishvili led the team with 15 points, shooting 3-5 behind the arc. Victor Bafutto came off the bench and added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. ULM shot 62% from the field compared to the Mustangs 30%.
KNOE TV8
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. Territory manager Jen Dewbre said...
KNOE TV8
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
KNOE TV8
LA North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour reaches LDCC - Monroe campus
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Educational institutions across the state are coming together to host the Louisiana North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour. The tour stopped at the Monroe campus of Louisiana Delta Community College on Nov. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the Advanced Technology Center.
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Cypress
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Cypress!. She is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Cypress is six months old and came into the shelter as a stray a month ago. “She was adopted but unfortunately...
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating Bastrop woman
WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below. The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance […]
KNOE TV8
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was held Sunday afternoon at Neville High School. Three Teens and four Miss candidates competed for Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen titles on Nov. 13, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium. 2023...
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for West Monroe woman who was last seen two weeks ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and six inches, and weighing 130 pounds. She was last known to be in the White Drive area in West Monroe, La. and her family […]
West Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating motorcyclist
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, West Monroe Police Department Officers attempted to stop a motorcycle after a suspected drug transaction and traffic charges; however, the driver refused to stop and lead officers on a short pursuit. Felony charges will be filed. The image is poor quality; however, there are some distinguishing […]
kalb.com
Missing teen found; safe
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: William Caden Elkins has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, William Caden Elkins. William is described as a 16-year-old male, about 5′10″ and weighs about 125 lbs. He left his residence on November...
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Monday, November 14th
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/14/2022) A quick-moving storm system will bring a cold rain back to the ArkLaMiss later today, and temperatures are likely to stay below normal for most of this upcoming weekend. Clouds will rapidly increase across the region this morning in advance of today’s storm system....
kalb.com
AIKENS TRIAL: Witness who saw bomb go off at loan company said caller threatened her family
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Continuing coverage of the Daniel Aikens trial, the man arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive. Check back for updates throughout the day. Nov. 15, 5:00 p.m. update:. A Hobby Lobby loss prevention investigator testified about receipts, still photos...
Tax Renewal for Union Parish Schools fails for a second time
FARMERVILLE, La (KTVE/KARD)– A previously failed property tax renewal that affects union parish schools was on the ballot last week for a second time and failed again. The tax renewal was a 15-mile property tax that affects not only the public schools in the area but also the charter schools. The tax renewal failed 51 […]
Louisiana man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
A Louisiana man has been arrested after authorities discovered 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested at crash scene
A Downsville man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday when deputies investigated a traffic crash. Deputy D. Johnston responded to a collision on La. Highway 145 at Bagwell Street in Choudrant about 2:30 Saturday afternoon. One of the drivers, Michael Austin, 26, was found to have a suspended driver’s license.
klax-tv.com
APD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Murder
Alexandria, La. (Nov. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m....
KNOE TV8
Veterans and community gather for 5th annual Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Finding Solace, a local counseling service, hosted the Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration Saturday afternoon at the West Monroe Convention Center. Vendors that were on site included housing, educational and healthcare resources for veterans and their families on Nov. 12, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
