Richwood, LA

Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker

By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray, Brendon Fairbairn
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago
High School Soccer PRO

Monroe, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sterlington High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Seven Warhawks score in double figures as ULM dominates Central Baptist

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM had seven scorers in double figures for the second consecutive game as the Warhawks rout NAIA Central Baptist, 105-56. Nika Metskhvarishvili led the team with 15 points, shooting 3-5 behind the arc. Victor Bafutto came off the bench and added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. ULM shot 62% from the field compared to the Mustangs 30%.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. Territory manager Jen Dewbre said...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: Cypress

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Cypress!. She is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Cypress is six months old and came into the shelter as a stray a month ago. “She was adopted but unfortunately...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating Bastrop woman

WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below.  The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance […]
BASTROP, LA
kalb.com

Missing teen found; safe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: William Caden Elkins has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, William Caden Elkins. William is described as a 16-year-old male, about 5′10″ and weighs about 125 lbs. He left his residence on November...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, November 14th

WEST MONROE, La. — (11/14/2022) A quick-moving storm system will bring a cold rain back to the ArkLaMiss later today, and temperatures are likely to stay below normal for most of this upcoming weekend. Clouds will rapidly increase across the region this morning in advance of today’s storm system....
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested at crash scene

A Downsville man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday when deputies investigated a traffic crash. Deputy D. Johnston responded to a collision on La. Highway 145 at Bagwell Street in Choudrant about 2:30 Saturday afternoon. One of the drivers, Michael Austin, 26, was found to have a suspended driver’s license.
CHOUDRANT, LA
klax-tv.com

APD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Murder

Alexandria, La. (Nov. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon. Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. At approximately 4 p.m....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA

